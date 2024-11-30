Exxon looking for vessels to support its Stabroek Block operations

Kaieteur News- ExxonMobil Guyana Limited (EMGL) is seeking to pre-qualify companies that can provide critical vessels for its operations in the Stabroek Block.

On November 25, 2024, the company issued a Request for Information (RFI) to identify potential providers for Platform Support Vessels (PSVs), Fast Support Vessels (FSVs), and tugs.

The vessels are needed for short-term charters ranging from seven to 90 days to assist in offshore activities in Guyana. Interested companies are required to submit their responses by January 10, 2025.

The specifications for the vessels are quite specific. PSVs must feature Dynamic Positioning 2 (DP2), have cargo support capabilities, including liquid mud and dry bulk capacity, and other necessary equipment. FSVs must also have DP2 capability and be equipped with rescue boats for personnel and cargo transfer. The tugs must have a bollard pull capacity between 80-120 tons and be capable of safe tanker offloading with the use of shark jaws. Providers are also expected to have a local operational base and provide 24-hour service availability.

A key aspect of the RFI is ExxonMobil’s commitment to local content, in line with Guyana’s Local Content Act of 2021. The company is requesting a strategy from suppliers on how they will engage and develop the local workforce and support local businesses. ExxonMobil is working closely with the Centre for Local Business Development (CLBD) to maximize opportunities for Guyanese companies.

ExxonMobil is the operator of the block holding 45% interest, and Hess Guyana and CNOOC Petroleum Guyana Limited, holding 30% and 25% interest respectively.

Recently it was announced that the partners have hit 500 million barrels of oil produced from the first three projects – Liza Phase 1, Liza Phase 2 and Payara – averaging more than 650,000 barrels per day (bpd) in production. The ExxonMobil-led consortium has plans in place to grow production capacity to more than 1.3 million bpd by the end of 2027, when they anticipate having all six projects up and running offshore. This will include the addition of the Yellowtail, Uaru and Whiptail projects.

