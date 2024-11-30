CARICOM commends Barbados’ leadership on the global stage

Kaieteur News- As Barbados celebrates the country’s 58th Anniversary of Independence today, Caribbean Community (CARICOM) Secretary-General, Dr. Carla Barnett has commended the country’s leadership on the global stage, which she said continues to redefine the possibilities of what small nation-states can achieve.

In a congratulatory message to the Prime Minister of Barbados, Hon. Mia Mottley, Dr Barnett said the country’s active participation and leadership in international discussions, particularly through the visionary Bridgetown Initiative, highlight the importance of collaborative efforts in tackling the developmental obstacles faced by the Community.

The Secretary-General also highlighted the country’s steadfast advocacy for regional integration and the Caribbean Single Market and Economy (CSME). Barbados’ resilience and progress in its socioeconomic development also received special recognition.

In her message, Dr. Barnett said that “Barbados has consistently demonstrated remarkable resilience and progress, achieving significant strides in its socioeconomic development. The nation’s commitment to innovation, education, and healthcare has elevated the lives of its people and serves as an inspiration to the Region, particularly in the navigation of the complexities of the current global landscape.”

The Secretary-General noted that CARICOM lauds Barbados’ leadership on the global stage, which continues to redefine the possibilities of what small nation-states can achieve.

“Your country’s active participation and leadership in international discussions, particularly through the visionary Bridgetown Initiative, highlight the importance of collaborative efforts in tackling the developmental obstacles faced by the Community,” she said.

Further, Dr. Barnett said that Barbados, as a Founding Member of the Caribbean Community, has been a steadfast advocate for Regional Integration and the Caribbean Single Market and Economy (CSME) which Prime Minister Mottley, lead in the CARICOM Quasi-Cabinet.

“The Community looks forward to your continued active engagement and support, as we strive to build a stronger, more prosperous Region. Prime Minister, as you mark this momentous occasion under the theme, “Stronger Together with Peace, Love and Unity”, we celebrate with you, and extend best wishes for the continued advancement, peace, unity and well-being of Barbados and its People,” said Dr. Barnett.

