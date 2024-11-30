Better Hope woman survives gas bottle explosion, sustained minor burns

Kaieteur News- A mother and her three young children were left in a state of shock after a gas bottle exploded while she was cooking at their Better Hope, East Coast Demerara (ECD) home, on Thursday evening.

The explosion occurred around 18:30 hrs at their Lot 4 Nora Dam, Better Hope residence.

Despite the terrifying incident, Necolece Alexander, the mother of three, acted quickly and managed to extinguish the fire before it could have spread further.

Alexander, speaking with Kaieteur News on Friday, recalled the moment of panic and fear.

She explained that on Thursday evening she bought a gas bottle that is owned by the Massy Gas Company. After purchasing the item, she saw no difference to the gas bottle and proceeded to attach it to her stove.

“I lit the stove so the range at the top was on and then I turned on the oven because I had unfinished food. I proceeded to cook, and that’s when it all happened. It exploded behind me. I thought the fire was all over me. My first thought was, ‘Oh my gosh, the gas bottle exploded,'” she recounted.

Alexander suffered minor burns to a thigh and leg and noticed that some items stored in a nearby cabinet were also damaged by the blast.

CCTV footage of the incident, shared with Kaieteur News, shows the moment the explosion took place. In the video, Alexander is seen cooking with her children nearby. Suddenly, the gas bottle exploded, sending a huge fireball into the air behind her. Reacting quickly, Alexander rushed out of the kitchen, grabbed a fire extinguisher, and successfully puts out the flames. Her children can be seen visibly frightened, hiding in a corner away from the fire.

After the explosion, Alexander said she immediately contacted Massy Gas, the company that supplied the gas bottle. According to her, representatives from the company visited her home.

“So Massy was here (yesterday) and they determined that the fault is the regulator which they call it the Chinese regulator and they say that’s the fault, that’s not the regulator that they recommended for usage with their tanks… They are not accepting any faults,” Alexander said.

Despite this, Alexander noted that Massy Gas representatives did help her by replacing the hose, regulator, and clamps, though she had to pay for the replacements. “They went above and beyond to make sure I was comfortable. They replaced the hose, regulator, and clamps, at my expense, of course. I trust that their findings of the inappropriate regulator [which] caused the issue are accurate. They stated they’ve seen quite a bit of these cases,” she said.

Meanwhile, Alexander, now recovering from the ordeal, took the opportunity to warn others about the importance of being prepared for emergencies. “What I want to make aware of is that people need to have fire extinguishers in their homes. It made all the difference,” she emphasized.

The explosion follows a similar incident in August this year, when a businesswoman from New Scheme, Herstelling, East Bank Demerara (EBD) sustained severe injuries after a gas bottle from Massy Gas exploded in her shop. Reports indicated that when she attempted to light her stove, the gas bottle exploded with such force that it sent the woman flying across the room.

