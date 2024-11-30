American lawyers ineligible to practice law in Guyana – Bar Association

Kaieteur News- The Bar Association of Guyana on Thursday unanimously resolved that the attorneys from the United States of America are ‘legally ineligible’ for admission to practice in Guyana pursuant to Section 4 of the Legal Practitioners Act Cap. 4:01.

In a statement issued on Friday, the Bar Association said that it held a Special Meeting pursuant to Rule 6(4) of its Rules, to consult on a request made to the Attorney General, by and on behalf of Attorneys-at-Law who have been trained, certified and are nationals of the United States of America, not falling within Section 4(1)(a) of the Legal Practitioner’s Act, Cap. 4:01, for admission to practice here under Section 4B of the said Act.

The Association said that the meeting stemmed from a consultation with the Bar Council by the Attorney General on November 8, 2024. At the meeting, the Attorney General brought to the attention of the Bar Council, a request of him to grant an Order under the aforesaid Section 4B for the admission to practice in and before the Courts in Guyana by two (2) Attorneys-at-Law from the United States of America who do not fall within, and therefore outside of, the requirements for admission pursuant to aforementioned Section 4(1)(a).

Section 4(1)(a) requires that in order to be eligible for admission to practice law here, the person must be a “national”, defined within the terms of the establishing Agreement. That is, belonging to one of the signatory member states. The United States of America is not such a member state.

The Association said that Special Meeting saw the largest attendance in the history of the Guyana Bar. “Members put forward strong, unified views,” the statement said.

Following the robust discussions, it was “the unanimous view of the Guyana Bar expressed at a Special Meeting held by The Bar Association of Guyana on 28 November 2024 that no change be made to the law or order made or granted for the admission to practice of any person or categories of persons other than those already eligible for admission to practice in Guyana now in accordance with Section 4(1) of the Legal Practitioners Act, Cap. 4:01.”

Further, it was resolved that, “it is also the unanimous view of the Guyana Bar expressed at the aforementioned meeting that the persons in respect of whom consultations were sought by the Honourable Attorney General for admission to practice pursuant to Order made in exercise of Section 4B of the Legal Practitioners Act, Cap. 4:01 appear to be legally ineligible for admission to the Guyana Bar.”

The Bar Council thanked the Attorney General for the opportunity to be heard on the matter “and should it become necessary, will take all steps to ensure that the aforesaid resolutions are effected”.

