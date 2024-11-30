Latest update November 30th, 2024 1:00 AM
Nov 30, 2024 News
Kaieteur News- President Irfaan Ali on Friday disclosed that more than 42 bridges along the Linden to Lethem stretch that were being constructed are now fully completed, with the final bridge at Pirara in Region Nine.
The President provided the update during a sod-turning ceremony at Kato Village, Region Eight. He said that the Regional Executive Officer (REO) of Region Nine, Karl Singh informed him of the bridge’s completion.
“We have just awarded the contract to do the road connecting Region Eight to Region Nine, so you have a smoother, more efficient connection. And through that road, you’ll be connected to the new Linden/Lethem highway that we are building, (connected through) the more than 42 bridges that are completed and Karl (REO of Region Nine) told me today the good news that the Pirara Bridge is now also completed so that is an important added investment,” the Head of State said.
Kaieteur News had reported that the construction of the Pirara Bridge was a project undertaken by the Ministry of Public Works. It forms part of the 45 bridges that were either constructed or rehabilitated between the Lethem and Linden corridor.
The project was divided into two sections, with 32 bridges being built between Lethem and Kurupukari and another 13 being built between Linden and Mabura Road.
It was reported that the bridges were being upgraded to international standards and form part of the government’s strategy to advance hinterland development through enhanced inter-connectivity. The Pirara bridge project was executed by Vals Construction to the tune of $410.2 million.
($410M Pirara Bridge now completed –Pres. Ali)
