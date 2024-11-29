The cash-grant process is too onerous

Dear Editor,

Late last week His Excellency the President, the Honorable Irfaan Ali, explained what was very probably going to be an extended process for the distribution of the $100,000 into one that was simple and straightforward, could easily be followed by any adult with common sense.

The government was in possession of an already defined set of recipients, public servants and pensioners. These he explained were easily verifiable and would receive their $100,000 before the end of November via payment to their bank accounts. The government would then work through neighborhoods around the country to pick up and verify the rest of the population. Agreed. Nothing to argue about.

I was barely able to catch Ashni Singh’s new declaration this Wednesday on disbursing the $100,000 grant, and reading it brought to mind a host of questions, the first of which is: Is Ashni in a face-off with His Excellency Mr. Irfaan Ali?

Is he trying to overwrite all the president explained in injecting the onerous, lengthy and costly three-stage episode of verifying all citizens, even including public servants and pensioners already on the government payroll, with the added nuisance of taking pictures even as he admitted that recipients will have their national IDs scanned in his new process, verifying the information collected, and then cutting cheques for EVERYONE, including public servants and pensioners.

Was Dr. Singh peeved that he was brought to task by the President at the 5;30 am meeting recently, and was trying to get one back on the president? Is he trying to jostle the President in public for leadership. Or does he really think that he can walk all over the President’s ideas?

I am kindly asking President Irfaan Ali to step in and try to clear up the mess of unnecessary work created by Dr. Singh to help Guyanese get their $100,000 grant sooner than later.

Yours Faithfully,

Irate Pensioner.

