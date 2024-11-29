Responsible expression and unity through sports in Guyana is needed

Dear Editor,

The diverse beauty of our country, built on the foundation of six ethnic groups, necessitates deliberate efforts to foster unity, mutual respect, understanding, and shared prosperity. It is disheartening to observe a pattern of divisive rhetoric in the public sphere, particularly from some frequent contributors to the letters’ column. These individuals, while exercising their right to freedom of expression, often push narratives that deepen divisions and sow seeds of discord in a country that has already endured the scars of a colonial past marked by slavery, indentureship, and engineered racial divisions.

While the right to freedom of speech is a cornerstone of democracy, it must be wielded responsibly. Words have power, and those who have platforms or frequent access to public discourse must use them constructively. Mr. Vishnu Bisram has the skill and reach through his pen to inspire change. I call on him and others to use their voices to foster unity and uphold the aspirations of our national motto: One People, One Nation, One Destiny. At this juncture in our history, the responsibility of each citizen is to contribute to forging a united Guyana, where all races and ethnicities feel a sense of belonging and togetherness.

Having mentioned the above, I am a firm believer that sport is among the most powerful tools to achieve this unity. Throughout history, sports have been a force for good, breaking down barriers, creating equal opportunities, and promoting understanding among people of different races, religions, and political affiliations.

The Ministry of Culture, Youth, and Sports must recognize the critical role it can play after four years in building racial harmony and fostering a sense of community. When I say “community,” I am not speaking about community ground enhancement, which seems to be the ministry’s flagship project.

I mean, the ministry should think bigger and wider in its mandate to the people of Guyana. For example, by implementing programs and initiatives that bring together individuals of all backgrounds, the ministry can transform sports into a vehicle for reconciliation and understanding.

Sport provides a level playing field. On the cricket pitch, football field, or athletics track, an athlete’s success is determined by skill, effort, and dedication, not race, ethnicity, or background. This meritocracy challenges preconceived notions and prejudices. Witnessing athletes from diverse backgrounds excel together can inspire respect, admiration, understanding, and empathy. Sports become a reminder that we are all more alike than different, united by shared goals and the pursuit of excellence.

Historically, sport has been an avenue for addressing racial injustice. From the triumphs of West Indies cricket in uniting Caribbean nations, to global icons like Muhammad Ali and Jackie Robinson using their platforms to confront racism, sports have long been intertwined with social justice. Our Guyanese athletes, too, can play a pivotal role in this journey, but they need structured opportunities to come together, compete, and learn from one another.

At the grassroots level, sport leagues and programs should be designed to bring together young people from all races and communities. This deliberate mixing can create lasting relationships and teach values such as teamwork, trust, and mutual respect. After all, it is the youth who hold the greatest potential to break the chains of division that have plagued our society. Sport programs can provide them with not only physical fitness but also the tools to become ambassadors of unity.

However, the responsibility for unity does not lie solely with the sports or athletes. Each of us must play our role. This includes addressing racism and inequality through education, dialogue, and even legislation when necessary. Athletes and their platforms can spark conversations about these issues, but the public must engage in these dialogues with open minds and hearts.

It is also crucial for those who shape public opinion, such as Mr. Bisram and others, to consider how their narratives influence our society. Constructive dialogue, aimed at finding common ground and celebrating our shared identity as Guyanese, should be the goal. Imagine how impactful it would be if Mr. Bisram, known for his frequent letters, were to articulate a vision for unity, one that recognizes our differences but emphasizes our shared humanity and aspirations as one people, one nation, and a shared destiny. His words could inspire the very change we so desperately need for the good and prosperity of all our people.

Let us all commit and recommit to using our platforms, be it a pen, a microphone, or a cricket bat, a football, or on the athlete’s track, to advance the cause of national unity. Our country’s history is indeed marked by pain and division, but it is also a history of resilience, strength, and hope. Through responsible expression and the unifying power of sports, we can take meaningful steps toward the ideal of One People, One Nation, One Destiny.

Sincerely,

Hon. Jermaine Figueira, MP

(Responsible expression and unity through sports in Guyana is needed)

(Responsible expression)