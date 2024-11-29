(Man shot after pulling gun on cops)

Latest update November 29th, 2024 1:00 AM
Kaieteur News- A 25-year-old man was on Wednesday night shot by police after he reportedly pulled a gun on officers at ‘E’ Field Sophia, Greater Georgetown.
According to police, the man identified as Quincy Morris, was resisting arrest after patrol ranks responded to a domestic violence report at his home.
Morris is accused of assaulting his 18-year-old girlfriend.
The woman took police to the accused home to arrest him but only his sisters were there.
However, while leaving, Morris entered the yard in the company of about 20 men, police said.
He was reportedly approached and cautioned by police about the domestic violence allegation made against him. Police then attempted to arrest Morris who reportedly said, “I am not going anywhere…this is Sophia.”
“He then pulled what appeared to be a handgun from the waist of his pants and pointed it at the ranks,” police said in a press release.
In retaliation, a police officer drew his service weapon and shot Morris who fell to the ground. The 20 men who were in Morris’ company took his gun and fled the scene.
Contact was then made with the Police Operations Room for assistance a wounded Morris was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he is undergoing treatment for a gunshot wound to his upper thigh.
“His condition is stable. The suspect is presently under Police guard,” police stated.
