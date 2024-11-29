Athletics scores big at NSC National Sports Awards

-Archibald, Springer, Abrams and Noel grab prestigious awards

By Rawle Toney

Kaieteur Sports- In a celebration of athletic excellence, track and field emerged as the dominant force at the 2023 National Sports Awards, held last evening on the picturesque lawns of Castellani House.

Hosted by the National Sports Commission, the event honoured Guyana’s top athletes, coaches, and officials for their outstanding performances over the past year, with several history-making moments taking centre stage.

Emanuel Archibald: Sportsman-of-the-Year

Sprinter Emanuel Archibald was crowned Sportsman-of-the-Year, a well-deserved recognition following his ground-breaking achievements at the Pan American Games and the Central American and Caribbean (CAC) Games.

At the CAC Games in San Salvador, Archibald etched his name in the record books by winning gold in the men’s 100m—becoming the first Guyanese athlete to accomplish this feat since the event’s inception in 1926.

Archibald’s success continued at the Pan Am Games, where he secured a bronze medal in the 100m, which marked another milestone, as he became the first Guyanese male to medal in the event at the Pan Am Games, further solidifying his legacy as one of Guyana’s finest sprinters.

Jasmine Abrams: Sportswoman-of-the-Year

On the women’s side, sprinter Jasmine Abrams earned the Sportswoman-of-the-Year title after her stellar performance at the Pan Am Games.

Abrams made history by claiming a silver medal in the women’s 100m, becoming the first Guyanese woman to medal in the event since the Games began in 1951.

Tianna Springer: Junior Sportswoman-of-the-Year

At just 16 years old, Tianna Springer was named Junior Sportswoman-of-the-Year after an extraordinary season that saw her dominate regional and international competitions.

Springer clinched gold in the U20 400m at the South American Championships, setting a new Games record, and added a bronze in the 200m.

She also won the Girls U17 400m at the 2023 CARIFTA Games in The Bahamas.

Her crowning achievement came at the 2023 Youth Commonwealth Games, where she became the first Guyanese athlete to win a gold medal at the event, triumphing in the 400m.

Springer also anchored Guyana’s 4x400m mixed relay team to gold, breaking the Youth Commonwealth Games record with a time of 3:22.07, surpassing the previous record set by Australia in 2017.

Team of the Year: 4x400m Mixed Relay Squad

The electrifying performance of Guyana’s 4x400m mixed relay team—comprising Malachi Austin, Javon Roberts, Narissa McPherson, and Tianna Springer—earned them the prestigious Team of the Year award.

Their record-breaking performance at the 2023 Youth Commonwealth Games in Trinidad and Tobago shattered the previous Games record of 3:25.08, set by Australia in 2017.

With a blazing time of 3:22.07, they not only won the gold medal but also etched their names in history as one of Guyana’s most memorable sporting achievements of the year.

Coach and Officials Honoured

The success of Guyana’s athletes would not have been possible without the guidance of their coaches.

Mark Scott, coach of Tianna Springer and a key figure at the Police Progressive Sports Club, was named Coach of the Year. His dedication to nurturing young talent has been instrumental in the country’s recent track and field successes.

Track and field coach and judge Keneisha Headley and former West Indies cricketer Reon King were recognized as the Female and Male Sports Officials of the Year, respectively, for their contributions to the development and management of sports in Guyana.

Athletics Association of Guyana: Association of the Year

The Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG) was awarded Association of the Year, a fitting recognition for an association that had overcome turmoil to ensure its athletes were granted with the opportunities and resources needed to excel on the international stage.

Swimming Star Raekwon Noel Shines

While track and field dominated the awards, swimmer Raekwon Noel made waves by earning the Junior Sportsman of the Year title.

Noel’s remarkable performances at the CARIFTA Aquatics Championship saw him become the first Guyanese swimmer to win five gold medals at the event.

In addition to breaking four national records, Noel set a new CARIFTA record in the 800m freestyle and narrowly missed breaking the 200m butterfly record by less than one-hundredth of a second.

