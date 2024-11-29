50 new businesses certified by GNBS in 2024

Kaieteur News- The Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) has certified 50 new local manufacturers so far in 2024, as part of its efforts to promote quality in the country’s manufacturing and services sectors.

The GNBS On Wednesday, officially certified B & R Food Packaging and Crafts, a business located at Auchlyne, Corentyne, Berbice, under the ‘Permit to Use the Made in Guyana Certification Mark’. The certification ceremony took place at the GNBS Meeting Room at the National Exhibition Complex, Sophia, Georgetown.

According to a GNBS release, “The business is now permitted to use the GNBS Approved Made in Guyana Standards Mark on their Mango Achar, Pepper Sauce, Coconut Oil, Dry Peppers, Satwa, and Pickles under the Intrinsic Quality brand name.” B & R Food Packaging and Crafts is one of 24 companies that received support from the Ministry of Tourism, Industry, and Commerce (MinTIC) under a special project aimed at certifying women-led businesses. The project also provided technical assistance and training to help businesses meet the certification criteria, promoting local content and highlighting authentic Guyanese products.

The certificate was presented to the owner of B & R Food Packaging and Crafts, Budwatty Ramnarine, by GNBS Technical Officer Rosmarie Liliah. Ramnarine expressed her gratitude for the support she received from the Ministry, GNBS, and her family. “When I received the call to proceed with certification, I was very happy because it took a lot of patience and hard work to get my business to this stage. I must say working with the GNBS is very good, the staff is amazing, and they are very helpful,” she remarked in the release.

In August 2024, five manufacturing companies, including the popular wine manufacturer AJ Signs & Propa GT Local Wines, were also certified. Other companies certified that month included Coconut Grove of Patentia Housing Scheme, West Bank Demerara, and King’s Jewellery World, among many others throughout the year.

The GNBS has also certified 38 laboratories in 2024, including two new laboratories this month under the National Standard ‘GYS 170:2021 – Requirements for Operations of a Laboratory.’

On November 5, 2024, the GNBS certified the Executive Medical Clinic Laboratory, located at 345 East Street, North Cummingsburg, Georgetown. The certification was presented to the laboratory’s Quality Manager, Naressa Abrams. Consultant Lendon Wilson, who assisted with the certification process, praised the effort, saying, “It is a true testament of the dedication, skill, and hard work of everyone involved, especially in this clinic. Thank you to the GNBS for the guidance and support throughout this process. Your expertise, leadership, and guidance have made this all possible.”

On November 20, 2024, New Vision Medical Center Inc. Laboratory was also certified by the GNBS. The certificate was presented to the Chief Operating Officer, Bradley Chin, by the Acting Head of Certification, Keon Rankin, at the laboratory’s location at 176 Middle Street, Georgetown. Both laboratories received plaques from the GNBS to display, indicating their certification status.

The GNBS congratulates the companies and laboratories certified under its various certification programs and encourage other businesses to join by applying through the GNBS website at gnbsgy.org. For more information, businesses can contact the GNBS at telephone numbers 219-0064-66, the GNBS hotline at 219-0069, or via WhatsApp at 692-4627.

