(Woman awakened to car on fire)

Kaieteur News- A Roxanne Burnham Gardens, Georgetown resident woke up to her Mazda Axela car bearing registration number PXX 6807 engulfed in fire on Wednesday.
The owner, 28-year-old Lisa Harriman, told police that she was awakened at around 02:40h by loud screams. When she looked outside her house, she noticed her car on fire.
The cause of the fire is unknown, but Harriman told investigators that she parked her car in front of her home at around 23:00h Tuesday. She later retired to bed and was awakened by screams.
The woman immediately contacted the Guyana Fire Service (GFS).
A firetruck commandeered by Sub-Officer Burnette from the East Ruimveldt Fire Service responded promptly and quickly extinguished the fire.
Investigations are ongoing.
