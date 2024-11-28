Thanksgiving for all that Guyana gives

Kaieteur News- Guyana must qualify to be a better giver than Santa Claus when oil enters the discussion. Guyana’s oil is so good to others beyond our borders that even John Hess, CEO of Hess Corporation found himself overwhelmed. It is so rich that he has had his fill, arranged for a senior colleague to share more good news. But Guyana’s oil is not only good for American oil companies, foreign shipbuilders, and other vendors who get a taste of Guyana’s rich and inexpensive oil cheesecake. Guyana’s oil has driven the PPP/C Government to the edge of madness. This national endowment is the source of great Thanksgiving joy to many. The tragedy is that the people who are the true owners of this oil are treated like inconvenient beggars via the one-sided reality of who feasts, while many live with famine. Like Native Americans, Guyanese watch as their land, their treasure, and their existence are all seized or stolen from them, while they are left with scraps in their hands.

Thanksgiving in the great tradition of what is a special American holiday has a turkey as the biggest attraction on centerstage. What is true (or bad) for a turkey is now the fate of this country. Turkeys pay a price on Thanksgiving and most Guyanese can now quickly identify with that baked and stuffed bird, because of their own oil reality. CEO Hess spoke so long and so much about this country’s high-quality, cheap oil that he tired, dispatched his Vice President for Guyana and Suriname, Global Exploration, Ms. Claire Gardner to do the honours: “we are proud to be a partner in…this world class resource.” And, “The world will need these low-cost oil resources to meet future energy demand and help ensure an affordable, just and secure energy transition.” The audacity and unmitigated gall of these people is incredible. After setting up the APNU+AFC Coalition like a turkey to sign a lopsided oil contract seven years ago, the same people are using the word “just” to connect Guyana’s cheap oil to make a difference in Europe and other places.

Where is a little justness for Guyana with this oil, is what we ask of John Hess and Alistair Routledge? Guyanese are being tricked, squeezed and then cheated with their massive oil wealth. However, this Hess Corporation Vice President, Clare Gardner, could talk about what is “just” and “affordable” for others, but not the oil owners, Guyanese. There is an extraordinary level of hypocrisy at work with ExxonMobil and its American partner, Hess Corporation. The plunderers could highlight what is “affordable” when a significant fraction of Guyana’s population can’t afford to buy food.

Meanwhile, Vice President Jagdeo continues with his games about ExxonMobil’s swift drive towards approval for the seventh oil project. He said that approval is up in the air, but ExxonMobil races forward, as if that green light is guaranteed. While Guyana’s chief oil manager fiddles and floats, ExxonMobil exudes the confidence that it has both the Vice President and the seventh oil project approval under control. A few days ago, Darren Woods, CEO of ExxonMobil, was proud to inform his shareholders that all of Guyana’s oil projects are delivering above expectation. Because of Guyana’s low cost, high-quality oil, Woods is celebrating Thanksgiving round the clock. While he and his crew celebrate, Guyanese know what it is to be without, despite having all this oil. The history of the Native Americans and how their treasures were pillaged should stand as a tragic monument for Guyanese, amid the delights of those who grab this country’s wealth and give them pittances for it.

Locally, the PPP/C Government has its own version of Thanksgiving. The government drains the Treasury at every opportunity for more billions to splurge and enrich its cronies. The cash grant serves as a nice camouflage for the holiday-like sprees, with the mysterious Wales gas-to-energy project getting $25B more. Jagdeo insists that it will be great for Guyanese. This was exactly what America’s Apache, Sioux, and Lakota tribes heard, while their land and its rich resources were looted. Guyana’s oil emphasizes how history repeats itself, how ExxonMobil and partners, and the PPP/C Government, have Thanksgiving daily, while Guyanese go hungry.

