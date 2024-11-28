Miner stabbed to death during argument at ‘Honey Camp’

Kaieteur News- A 37-year-old miner was killed on Tuesday by his Brazilian co-worker during an argument over who is their rightful employer. The fatal stabbing took place at Nine Miles Backdam, Honey Camp, Middle Mazaruni, Region Seven.

Police identified the dead miner as, Ovid James, of Mahdia, Region Eight while the suspect was identified only as “Nigi”.

Their boss, Alister Culpepper, a dredge owner, told police that they washed down on Monday at around 16:00hrs. After completing the process, he and all of his workers left for Honey Camp Landing where they spent the evening consuming alcohol.

James reportedly became intoxicated and his reputed wife, who is a cook employed with Culpepper, took him back to the mining camp.

When the duo arrived at the mining camp, the Brazilian man who is on the run, was sitting at a table drinking High Wine.

James reportedly joined him.

“…they both started to argue as to who was their employer,” James’ wife reportedly told police.

“The Brazilian national then armed himself with a knife, walked up to the deceased and dealt him a stab to his lower abdomen,” police said in a statement on Wednesday.

James reportedly fell to the ground and remained motionless. It is believed that he bled to death before police arrived.

Police took James to the Issano Health Post for additional examination by the doctor stationed there.

Meanwhile, efforts are being made to capture the Brazilian national.

