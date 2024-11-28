Latest update November 28th, 2024 3:00 AM

Govt. commissions $54M Western Hogg Island Primary School

Nov 28, 2024 News

 

Kaieteur News After undergoing reconstruction earlier this year, Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand on Wednesday commissioned the newly built $54 million Western Hogg Island Primary School in Region Three.

The ministry in a statement said that the new building is designed to accommodate 50 pupils from Liberty, Hogg Island, and neighbouring villages on the island. “This development ensures that students from these communities now have access to education closer to home, fostering inclusivity and reducing the need for lengthy and often challenging commutes,” the ministry stated.

The newly constructed Western Hogg Island Primary School in Region Three.

It was reported that over the years, the old building had fallen into a state of disrepair, making it unsuitable for effective teaching and learning. Kaieteur News had reported that the previous school, dating back to 1976, underwent renovations only once during its lifespan.

Recognizing the critical need for improvement, the Ministry of Education tendered for the reconstruction of the school, demonstrating its commitment to providing equitable access to quality education across Guyana.

This publication understands that the newly upgraded facility not only offers an enhanced physical space for learning but also represents a broader vision of bridging the gap between urban and rural education.

Minister Manickchand at the commissioning ceremony noted the importance of investing in educational infrastructure to uplift communities and provide opportunities for every child, regardless of location.

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand and Regional Chairman Ishan Ayube alongside students and teachers cutting the ribbon to the new $54 million primary school.

“The reopening of Western Hogg Island Primary School marks a transformative moment for the region, signaling a renewed focus on the future of its children. The upgraded facility is expected to significantly improve educational outcomes by providing a comfortable and conducive learning environment,” the ministry said.

According to the ministry, the school is staffed by a dedicated team of five teachers, four of whom are recent graduates of the Cyril Potter College of Education, with the fifth currently undergoing training.

Region Three’s Regional Democratic Council (RDC) anticipates that the new school will allow for a higher standard of education that will benefit not only the children but the entire community.

This new facility will provide a safe learning environment and reduce the need for long commutes.

