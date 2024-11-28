Fire Service issues stern warning against maliciously set fires

Kaieteur News- The Guyana Fire Service (GFS) on Wednesday issued a stern warning against persons maliciously setting fires. The Fire Service’s warning follows a number of fires that were determined to be as a result of arson.

In a statement via the Ministry of Home Affairs’ Facebook page, the GFS said that these incidents could have caused significant destruction and put the safety of lives and properties at risk.

“Such actions are not only unlawful but pose grave threats to communities, emergency responders, and national resources,” the GFS cautioned.

The GFS said that fires that maliciously set are dangerous as they can spread uncontrollably, leading to the destruction and loss of homes, businesses and community structures. This can result in devastating financial as well as emotional impacts. Additionally, residents, firefighters and by standers are placed in the path of immediate danger which may result in injuries or even death.

Further, response to arsons diverts attention from the critical emergencies that require immediate attention and that ultimately leaves communities vulnerable. Additionally, the GFS said that fires contribute to air pollution and the degradation of the environment, hence having impacts on not just health but the ecosystems as well.

The Fire Service reminded that deliberately setting fires is a criminal offence in Guyana and is punishable by law. Guilty persons tend to face severe penalties with the inclusion of imprisonment and fines. The GFS in collaboration with the Guyana Police Force (GPF) has been working to identify and prosecute offenders to the law’s fullest extent.

“The GFS urges all citizens to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities that could lead to fires. If you witness someone engaging in or preparing to engage in arson, contact the authorities immediately. The safety and well-being of our communities depend on the proactive efforts of every individual.”

In order to reduce the risk of fires and to protect the lives of person and their property, the GFS advises that properties be secured against unauthorized access. Also, family members, employees and neighbours should be educated on fire safety practices. The Fire Service has also advised that there should also be fire detection systems such as functional smoke detectors and fire extinguishers.

Furthermore, persons are being urged to “Report suspicious behaviour promptly to the nearest fire station or police.”

The GFS said that it remains dedicated to safeguarding lives and property while preventing fire-related tragedies through education, awareness, and enforcement, while aiming to build safer communities across the nation.

Recently, investigations by the GFS determined that a number of fires were caused by arson.

On November 24, 2024, Kaieteur News reported that the fire which claimed the lives of a mother and her four children at No. 64 Village, Corentyne, Berbice on November 12, 2024 was maliciously set.

Chief Fire Officer (ag) Gregory Wickham told the newspaper that investigations revealed that the fire was deliberately started in a car located underneath the home.

“I spoke with the commander (Shivpersaud Bacchus), and it was confirmed that the investigation has concluded and it has been declared that the fire was maliciously set,” Wickham told Kaieteur News on Saturday.

The incident, which shocked the Berbice community and the nation, occurred on November 12, 2024, around 02:00 hrs. The victims were Hemwatie Singh, a 34-year-old housewife, and her children Kelvin Ramjatan (14), Brandon Ramjatan (10), Cindy Ramjatan (11), and Tomesh Ramjatan (2).

Kevin Ramjatan, Singh’s 17-year-old son, managed to escape the blaze unharmed. He was subsequently taken into police custody to assist with the ongoing investigation. The children’s father, Rohan Ramjattan, was not at home at the time of the fire as he was in police custody in connection with a cattle rustling matter.

On September 20, 2024, it was reported by the Kaieteur News that twelve persons were homeless after several houses in the Lamaha Squatting Area, ‘B’ Field Sophia, Greater Georgetown, were maliciously destroyed by fire.

According to a statement by the Fire Service, the fire originated in a single-storey wooden structure that housed three people and was set by unknown arsonists.

“The fire is suspected to have been maliciously set by unknown persons, and investigations are ongoing,” GFS said.

As a result of the radiated heat from the initial fire, two nearby buildings caught afire, displacing an additional nine residents.

On Wednesday, the GFS reported that based on preliminary investigations, a two-storey building at Linden, Region 10 was maliciously set on fire. The destroyed property is owned by 66-year-old Ann Fraser, 62-year-old Elizabeth McBean and 67-year-old Patricia McBean who are all residing in the United States of America (U.S.).

At the time of the fire, 39-year-old Terence Waddle was the lone occupant.

