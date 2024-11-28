Fire is a cruel master!

Kaieteur News- Fire is a good servant but a cruel, wicked master. When yuh got it under control, it does cook yuh food, keep yuh warm, and light yuh way. But let it loose, and it does tek away everything—yuh home, yuh belongings, and sometimes even yuh life.

Dis time of year supposed to be merry, but not everybody gon have a happy Christmas. Some people suffer loss so deep, it gon tek years, maybe even a lifetime, to recover. Just imagine building up a life, a family, or even a business, only to see it all gone in a flash because of one careless spark or an unexpected blaze.

The boss man of the waterfall paper been feeling this pain hard. He ain’t stranger to hardships, but dis year, fire show him how brutal it could be. The man suffer a blow when fire destroy his bond and everything inside. Years of work and value gone up in flames, just like dat.

Is times like dese that you see who really care. Some people quick fuh offer sympathy, but others does just watch and pass. Dat is the thing about tragedy—it does show yuh true friends from the fake ones.

Fire don’t pick and choose. It don’t care if you poor or rich, if you young or old. Once it start and it get out of hand, it gon tek everything in its path. And de aftermath is hard—people lef homeless, dreams crush, families torn apart.

So, Dem Boys seh, we must always remember: respect fire. Because when fire get out of hand, it don’t only burn wood and steel—it does burn hearts and spirits too. And dat, friends, does tek more than water to fix. Stay safe, and keep yuh light burning bright, but always under control.

