We Must Unite To End Violence Against Women And Girls

Dear Editor,

As we observe International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women and the 16 Days of Activism under the theme, “Every 10 Minutes, a Woman is Killed. #No Excuse. UNITE! to End Violence Against Women,” Help & Shelter joins the global call to end violence against women and girls.

This year, as we continue our efforts to combat gender-based violence, Help & Shelter has focused on directly reaching communities in need. Through targeted engagements at health centres, we have been able to provide counselling and other essential services to vulnerable populations, particularly marginalized women who are often affected by violence and face significant barriers to accessing help. Half of those affected by violence experience ill health, are unable to work, and face economic hardship. This results in a notable reduction in reports of violence, but the issue remains pervasive on the ground. While services such as police, healthcare, and welfare exist in these communities, they are often not easily accessible or equitable for the most vulnerable individuals.

Recent surveys conducted in Region 2 reveal alarming statistics: 40% of female respondents reported experiencing violence in their homes and 55% had witnessed violence against other women in their community. This aligns with findings from the 2018 Health and Family Life Experiences Survey. Furthermore, 20% of respondents reported witnessing or having knowledge of sexual violence against girls, which is contributing to the troubling rise in teenage pregnancies. Similarly, in region 5, 72% of respondents either witnessed or experienced violence within intimate relationships.

While there is still much work to be done to eliminate all forms of violence, we are encouraged by some significant progress. Notably, the number of femicides so far in 2024 has decreased to eight compared to sixteen during the same period in 2023. We believe this decline is, in part, due to the advocacy and educational efforts of local NGOs and the Government of Guyana, particularly their initiatives for empowering women through financial support and various programs. Our hope is that we can continue this path towards a future where we not only see “zero women killed,” but also “zero cases of abuse” reported in our communities.

At Help & Shelter, we remain committed to addressing all forms of violence through the services we provide. We urge anyone affected by violence to reach out and access our support. Our office on Homestretch Avenue is open Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. We can also be reached on Facebook, through our hotline numbers at 613-1811 and 608-2097, or at our outreach locations at the Child-Friendly Space in New Amsterdam on Mondays 8:30 to 12 noon and at Goed Bananen Health Centre in Canje on Mondays from 1pm to 4pm.

We encourage all stakeholders—community members, government, and civil society organizations—to continue advocating for change. We must examine and address our attitudes toward violence, support the empowerment of women and remain vigilant in our care for vulnerable populations, especially children whose cries for help often go unheard.

We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the Government of Guyana, our network of partners, and the private sector for their continued support, both financial and in-kind.

A life free of violence is a fundamental human right for everyone: it is a cause that requires the collective effort of us all.

Josephine Whitehead

Gaitrie Shivsankar

Desiree Ramdeen

Niveta Shivjatan

Linda Hustler-Gray

Colin Marks

Jacquelene Wilson

Pamel Nauth

Help & Shelter

