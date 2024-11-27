Latest update November 27th, 2024 1:00 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Sophia man dies four days after being chopped

Nov 27, 2024 News

Sophia man dies four days after being chopped

Sophia man dies four days after being chopped

Kaieteur News- A 28-year-old labourer was found dead on Tuesday at his home located at Lot 806 ‘C’ Field, Sophia, Georgetown.

The deceased, Devon Nigel Williams, was discovered around 07:00hrs.

According to police reports, Williams lived at the address with his 52-year-old mother, Dorette Anne LaRose.  LaRose recounted that on November 22, 2024, around 07:00 hrs, “she received information about her son lying under the Special Constabulary Outpost steps at Stabroek Market with what appeared to be wounds on his body,” police said.

Concerned for her son’s well-being, she went to Stabroek Market, where she found him lying under the Constabulary stairs with an injury to the back of his head. When she questioned him about how he sustained the injury, Williams told her that someone by the name ‘Stitchie’ chopped him because he (Williams) stole from him.

Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT) were summoned to the scene, and Williams was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), where he received treatment and was later discharged.

However, on Tuesday morning at around 07:00 hrs, LaRose checked on her son and discovered him lying motionless on his bed. The EMT was summoned to the scene and the victim was pronounced dead.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) processed the scene. According to police, “The body was examined and injuries were seen to his left thigh below the knee, right hand, right shin bone, left elbow, forehead, left jaw, and head. Old bruises were also observed on his back, ankles, and heel.”

The body has been escorted to Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, where it awaits a post-mortem examination. Several individuals have been questioned as part of the investigation, and efforts are ongoing to locate the suspect.

Investigations continue.

(Sophia man dies four days after being chopped)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | November, 20th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Windies break home Test drought with 201-run win over Bangladesh

Windies break home Test drought with 201-run win over Bangladesh

Nov 27, 2024

  SportsMax – West Indies ended a two-and-a-half-year wait for a Test win on home soil with an emphatic 201-run triumph over Bangladesh in the first Test of their two-match series in...
Read More
President Ali sees sports as ‘centrepiece’ of Guyana’s transformation

President Ali sees sports as ‘centrepiece’ of...

Nov 27, 2024

Amazon Warriors trounce Qalandars in opener

Amazon Warriors trounce Qalandars in opener

Nov 27, 2024

Shepherd excited for IPL journey with RCB

Shepherd excited for IPL journey with RCB

Nov 27, 2024

Romeo Hunter snares Sub-Junior and Open gold and bronze medals at Load The Kilos Classic

Romeo Hunter snares Sub-Junior and Open gold and...

Nov 27, 2024

Rockstone inaugural Street Classic Championship kicks off this Friday 

Rockstone inaugural Street Classic Championship...

Nov 27, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]