Sophia man dies four days after being chopped

Kaieteur News- A 28-year-old labourer was found dead on Tuesday at his home located at Lot 806 ‘C’ Field, Sophia, Georgetown.

The deceased, Devon Nigel Williams, was discovered around 07:00hrs.

According to police reports, Williams lived at the address with his 52-year-old mother, Dorette Anne LaRose. LaRose recounted that on November 22, 2024, around 07:00 hrs, “she received information about her son lying under the Special Constabulary Outpost steps at Stabroek Market with what appeared to be wounds on his body,” police said.

Concerned for her son’s well-being, she went to Stabroek Market, where she found him lying under the Constabulary stairs with an injury to the back of his head. When she questioned him about how he sustained the injury, Williams told her that someone by the name ‘Stitchie’ chopped him because he (Williams) stole from him.

Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT) were summoned to the scene, and Williams was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC), where he received treatment and was later discharged.

However, on Tuesday morning at around 07:00 hrs, LaRose checked on her son and discovered him lying motionless on his bed. The EMT was summoned to the scene and the victim was pronounced dead.

Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) processed the scene. According to police, “The body was examined and injuries were seen to his left thigh below the knee, right hand, right shin bone, left elbow, forehead, left jaw, and head. Old bruises were also observed on his back, ankles, and heel.”

The body has been escorted to Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, where it awaits a post-mortem examination. Several individuals have been questioned as part of the investigation, and efforts are ongoing to locate the suspect.

Investigations continue.

(Sophia man dies four days after being chopped)