Soldier remanded for stabbing and chopping Fiancé

Kaieteur News- Philon Edwards, a 26-year-old soldier, was remanded to prison on Tuesday after allegedly stabbing and chopping his fiancé, 23-year-old Litisha Reynolds.

The attack occurred last Friday, leaving Reynolds, a mother of one, in a critical condition at the New Amsterdam Hospital.

Edwards, who resides at No. 30 Village, West Coast Berbice (WCB), was arrested on November 22, 2024, and charged with attempted murder. He appeared before Magistrate Ravindra Mohabir at the Blairmont Magistrates’ Court, where the charges were read to him under Section 103 (c) of the Criminal Law (Offences) Act, Chapter 8:01.

Edwards was not required to enter a plea and was remanded to prison. The case has since been transferred to the Fort Wellington Magistrates’ Court and is scheduled for a hearing on December 12, 2024, for the filing of statements.

The incident reportedly took place around 19:30hrs. Police stated that Reynolds lives with her 5-year-old son and Edwards. Edwards, upon returning home at approximately 17:50 hrs, accused Reynolds of allowing her son’s father to visit during his absence. The victim acknowledged the visit but clarified that there was no interaction between them.

In a fit of rage, Edwards retrieved a knife from the kitchen and held it to Reynolds’ neck, instructing her son to leave the premises. After the child exited, Edwards proceeded to stab Reynolds multiple times on the left side of her face, below her left eye, on her finger, and in her right abdomen.

Fearing for her life, Reynolds attempted to escape by running around the house. However, Edwards then grabbed a cutlass from the kitchen and inflicted a chop wound to the left of her neck, causing her to bleed profusely. Following the attack, Edwards fled the scene.

Reynolds sought assistance from a relative who took her to Fort Wellington Hospital for medical attention. Due to the severity of her injuries, she was later transferred to New Amsterdam Hospital.

Later that night, Edwards turned himself in at the Weldaad Police Station, where he admitted to stabbing and chopping Reynolds.

(Soldier remanded for stabbing and chopping Fiancé)