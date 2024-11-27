Sod turns for $4.4B state-of-the-art Hospital at Moruca

(DPI) Another revolutionary moment has been made in Region One as the sod was turned for a state-of-the-art hospital in the Moruca Sub-district on Tuesday.

The hospital, which will cost $4.435 billion, will be funded through a collaboration with the Government of Guyana and the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB).

The proposed 57,210 square feet regional hospital is expected to be constructed during a 24-month timeframe by PCI Sinopharmintl Consortium.

The hospital is part of the government’s objective to build out a world-class healthcare system.

While delivering the feature address at the site, President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali said that the hospital will be a new era for Moruca and its residents.

“This morning, we gather not just to turn sod but to turn a new page in Moruca. A page that tells a story of transformation, empowerment and partnership…Development is not just something that the government does for you, it is something we do with you. It is us working together with you,” the head of state stated.

President Ali noted that the hospital represents the government’s commitment of improving the healthcare system in the hinterland and in the riverain communities.

It also represents a vision that is one step closer to realisation that will profoundly impact the livelihoods of the residents, both socially and economically.

Upon completion, the Moruca Regional Hospital will feature top-notch services which will ensure easy accessibility for the residents.

“This hospital will have two fully functional operating theatre, so all your surgical requirements will be done right here in Moruca. We are adding modern ER that will be equivalent to the other hospitals that we are building in this country. You will have digital x-ray and most importantly you will have CT scans done right here in the region,” President Ali pointed out, among the plethora of other advanced services that will be offered at the hospital.

Meanwhile, Minister of Health Dr. Frank Anthony said that the hospital will greatly ease the travel burdens on residents.

They will only have to travel unless the illness that they have been diagnosed with is far too complicated for health professionals to handle in the region.

“The quality of healthcare will improve significantly in this region because of the investment that the government is making…You will no longer have to go anywhere because you will have a world-class facility in your region and that is a testimony of this government’s investment into the people of this country,” the health minister stressed.

Minister Anthony said that the sod turning further symbolises the vision of the government’s policy to ensure that every citizen is able to live a long and healthy life.

