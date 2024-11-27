Latest update November 27th, 2024 1:00 AM

Romeo Hunter snares Sub-Junior and Open gold and bronze medals at Load The Kilos Classic

Nov 27, 2024 Sports

Romeo Hunter snares Sub-Junior and Open gold and bronze medals at Load The Kilos Classic

Romeo Hunter (right) who took the senior bronze medal, pose with the gold and silver medal senior winners.

Romeo Hunter snares Sub-Junior and Open gold and bronze medals at Load The Kilos Classic

Romeo Hunter in Texas

Kaieteur Sports-Competing for the first time since he migrated to the USA a few months ago, Guyana’s squat gold medalist at the 2023 World Sub-Junior and Junior Championships, Romeo Hunter has continued to prove that he is a top class athlete.
Competing at the Load The Kilos Classic in Houston, Texas on Sunday last with the blessings of the Guyana Amateur Powerlifting Federation, the 18 year-old Hunter, with a bodyweight of 74.48kg, captured a gold and bronze competing in the 83kg Men’s Raw Sub-Junior and Open, classes.
Despite being the lightest competitor at 74.48kg in the 83kg weight class, Hunter proved again that he can dominate his Sub-Junior peers and even opted to compete with the big guys in the open category and proved that he can finish on the podium even amongst the big guys.
His lifts of Squat: 265kg, Bench Press: 157.5kg, Deadlift: 240kg and Total: 662.5kg was good enough for the Sub-Junior gold medal and the Open, bronze medal.
Initially Hunter had planned to enter the 74kg category, but because most of the competitors were in the 83kg division on competition day, he decided to face the bulk of the rivalry.
Hunter said he was pleased with his accomplishment and will continue to train consistently as he will be representing the Golden Arrowhead come 2025 on the world stage once again where he has unfinished business to complete.
Meanwhile, the GAPLF will be hosting its Senior Championships on Sunday December 8, at Saint Stanislaus College Auditorium where exciting action is set to unfold as the Federation brings the curtains down on another successful year for the sport.

