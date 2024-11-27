New $22.5M secondary school for Yupukari Village

Soon children of Yupukari Village in Region Nine will no longer have to travel long distances to attain their secondary education, as the a new $22. 5 million secondary school block will be constructed in the community.

The Ministry of Education in a statement on Tuesday stated that the new secondary block aims to directly benefit 60 students from Yupukari and nearby communities, including Quatata and Kaicumbay.

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand and her team during the course of the weekend had visited the project site along with other school projects in Region Nine.

According to the ministry, the school will address a long-standing challenge faced by students who currently travel extensive distances or reside in dormitories at St. Ignatius Secondary School to access secondary education.

“By bringing the school closer to home, the project promises to ease the burden on families and ensure that students can focus on their academic journey without the strain of long commutes,” the ministry noted.

Minister Manickchand speaking at the location noted the project forms part of the government’s holistic approach to addressing educational needs, emphasizing that the initiative extends beyond the physical construction of the school.

“In addition to building the school, we need to train the teachers who will serve here. We must also ensure that the classrooms are equipped with the necessary furniture. Once the school is operational, it’s vital that we continue to monitor and evaluate how effectively students are being taught. It’s about creating a complete and sustainable system that delivers real results,” Minister Manickchand explained.

Toshao of Yupukari, Russian Dorrick highlighted the importance of the school for the community.

He said, “This is a timely initiative because we currently have over 170 primary school children in our village. With the government focusing on education in Yupukari, I always say that we are moving forward. This project will pave the way for significant progress in our community. We are very grateful to the Ministry of Education and the government for their continued support.”

This publication understands that the school will be constructed by contractor Clyve King and it will be completed within a year.

“This new school block is part of the Ministry of Education’s broader mission to reduce educational disparities between coastal and hinterland regions. By investing in infrastructure and access to quality education, the government seeks to create equitable opportunities for all Guyanese children, ensuring that no child is left behind regardless of geographic location,” the ministry further reported.

