House passes Open Data Bill enabling public access to Gov’t information

Kaieteur News- The National Assembly on Monday passed the Open Data Bill; a critical piece of legislation which will enable the public better access to government information.

The Bill presented by Prime Minister Brigadier (ret’d) Mark Phillips was passed on a majority vote, following presentations from members on both sides of the House.

In his presentation, PM Phillips emphasised that the legislation aligns with international best practices, citing the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation and the Open, Public, Electronic, and Necessary (OPEN) Government Data Act implemented in the United States.

“This Bill will attract investment and enable our citizens to participate more fully in the digital economy. The passage of this Bill reflects our determination to harness the power of data to drive national development and improve the lives of all Guyanese,” he said.

Outlining several features of the Bill, Phillips explained that it provides for the designation of a Data Officer of each public authority. This officer would be responsible for data asset management, sharing and publication of data assets for the agency, among other key functions.

“Mr. Speaker naturally, we expect concerns to be raised about the risks associated with making public data more accessible, these concerns while valid are adequately addressed in the safeguards embedded in the bill…Clauses 11 and 15 strictly prohibits the disclosure of non-public data assets and impose severe penalty for breaches of confidentiality. This ensures that private sensitive and classified information remains secure,” he explained.

According to PM Phillips, the Bill will work hand in hand with the provisions of the Data Protection Act and the Digital Identity Card Act.

“The Open Data Bill is the next chapter in a series of forward-thinking initiatives including the Data Protection Act and the Digital Identity Card Act both of which this parliament recently passed. These laws form a comprehensive framework that balances the power of digital information with the protection of our individual rights and privacy,” he said.

According to the PM, in passing these laws, the Parliament is laying the foundation for a modern Guyana; one that is prepared to lead in the digital age while ensuring that data is used safely, responsibly and for the betterment of all citizens. The Prime Minister noted that the Bill ensures that public data is used in a way that enhance the quality of public services while safe guarding the confidentiality of sensitive information.

“This Bill represents a firm commitment by our government to empower citizens and institutions alike fostering an environment where data becomes a tool for innovation, economic growth and more efficient governance,” he said.

Opposition Member of Parliament (MP), Annette Ferguson while supporting the Bill, raised concerns about the need for more public consultation when it comes to new and amended laws.

“Mr. Speaker, it our responsibility to ensure that the wider public is better educated about the laws and bills being passed in this honourable house because I am doubtful that they are aware what this Bill is. The onus is on us not only to make laws and have them passed, we have a moral responsibility to educate our people,” she said.

Ferguson said that she hopes the Bill once it becomes law would function adequately in bringing the public access to information. Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall SC agreed with Ferguson’s call for wider public consultation in proposed legislation. However, he noted that the government and Opposition must work together to achieve this objective.

“This is indeed a problem, which we are facing. We need more work to be done in bringing public awareness to the bills that we are passing in the National Assembly but that is not the Government’s task alone; every member of this house has a responsibility of informing members of the public of the bills that we are passing in this house,” the Attorney General said.

Nandlall noted the Bill has many benefits to the citizens of Guyana. The Attorney General pointed out that it speaks to President Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali’s vision of making data more accessible.

“This will help the Ministry of Agriculture to make prudent decisions; it will help our farmers in terms of looking at weather patterns and determining what crops to plant, etc. It will allow our transportation sector to look at passenger trends,” he pointed out, noting that the value of open data cannot be understated.

(House passes Open Data Bill enabling public access to Gov’t information)

(House passes)