(Guyana’s power woes did not begin in 2015)

Last weekend, after experiencing the fifth power outage in two days, I had cause to post what everyone has been whispering – the complete silence of the Private Sector Commission (PSC), Georgetown Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GCCI), the Guyana Manufacturing and Services Association (GMSA) and all other civil society groups on the abysmal handling of the PPP government of the power sector.

I stated that in my opinion, which is shared by many, that our once fearless and principled civil society is now too scared to openly voice dissatisfaction on any of the shortcomings of the current administration. Civil society has been neutered to the greatest extent ever, now, than under any other administration – previous PPP administrations inclusive.

My widely shared opinion, evoked a response from the former President of GCCI, Minister Indar, repeating his usual accusations, of course, seeking to lay the blame entirely at the feet of the coalition administration – completely ignoring that his party has been at the helm of the power sector for twenty – seven (27) of the last 32 years, and it is failing miserably, despite the country earning the most money in the last four years, than any other similar period in its history.

The country’s power woes did not commence in 2015, it has been a perennial issue, going back decades. However, even the PPP’s staunchest supporters have begrudgingly accepted that despite not being perfect, the power sector was better managed under the tenure of the coalition administration.

As in the case of the Emperor’s new clothes, all can now see, the glaring inadequacy of the PPP in the handling of major infrastructural projects – a nursery school student can plainly see that the new Demerara Harbor Bridge, claimed to be seventy (70%) completed will not be completed by the projected deadline of March 31, 2025, only four months away. In fact, it is unlikely to be completed next year. No doubt, we will shortly be given the well-rehearsed excuses, from shipping woes, to labor shortages, to legal challenges, and of course, their favorite one – somehow, the opposition has caused these delays.

The deadline for the Wales Gas to Shore project has been pushed back more often than a hereditary hairline. This crown jewel of the PPP should have been completed by 2024 at a cost of US$810M and is now slated to be completed in 4th quarter of 2025 with a price tag of over US$2.8B and climbing. Once again, even the PPP’s staunchest supporters are quietly

questioning if this project will ever achieve its promise of delivering reliable power at half the current cost to consumers.

Their mismanagement, however, is not limited to the above two projects. The Linden – Lethem Road remains uncompleted, the bridge over the Berbice River is stillborn as is the proposed airport at Palmyra, the Soesdyke highway upgrade is languishing, the new Wismar Bridge, the Corentyne Highway, the stadium in Region 10, the expansion of the Railway Embankment, and many other projects, announced with much fanfare are nowhere nearing completion. CJIA is yet to be completed after more than G$5B being expended since 2020. The Amaila Falls Hydro project has been shelved, since the ‘Su’ inspired VICE News exposure.

The Guyana Government has the unique opportunity to make a significant difference in the lives of all Guyanese with their access to more than ten times the amount of funds that any Government in the history of this country. Imagine ten times the number of successful projects under a new government. Ten times the number of contracts. Ten times the amount of inclusion and access for all races. Ten times the reliability of GPL. There is NO comparison that can be used to justify this level of mismanagement. The resources being squandered can deliver so much more for our nation and its citizens.

Guyanese deserve better. Better must come!!

David Patterson

