Nov 27, 2024 Letters

GPL unconscionable adjustment

Dear Editor,

I am writing this letter very upset and at the same time very helpless dealing with GPL. I recently queried my GPL charges online and saw a balance of just over $145,000. Firstly, I must state I do not receive my bill through the postal mail, I query online every month and make my payments on the balance for a postpaid meter.

I immediately contacted GPL about these high charges and was told that it is an adjustment they made because they were using estimates all the time, I need to pay it or will be disconnected.

Aren’t there meter readers going around to check meter readings anymore? Where am I going to find this amount of money from? The government’s gesture to give $100k to each citizen is for GPL or to ease cost of living? I have so many questions that just cause my stress level to rise even further.

I visited the GPL office at Grove to query the charges, the Customer Service attendant could not properly explain what it was about. I noticed a policeman there trying to calm several people down who seemed to be having the same issue. I was told I can pay part now, and they will put me on a contract for the balance. I am not sure what my next move is because I don’t have the money to pay.

Yours truly,

James

(GPL unconscionable adjustment)

