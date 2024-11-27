Latest update November 27th, 2024 1:00 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Fire completely destroys KN, Bhenas Footwear warehouse leaving hundreds of millions in losses

Nov 27, 2024 News

Fire completely destroys KN, Bhenas Footwear warehouse leaving hundreds of millions in losses

Firefighters braving the heat to extinguish the flames at Bhena’s Footwear Storage Bond, located at Eccles Industrial Site, East Bank Demerara (EBD)

Kaieteur News- The Eccles, East Bank Demerara (EBD) warehouse belonging to Kaieteur News Publisher, Glenn Lall and his wife, Bhena Lall was completely destroyed by fire on Tuesday afternoon leaving them with hundreds of millions of dollars in losses.

The warehouse, located at Industrial Site, Eccles, EBD, was used to store items for both Kaieteur News and the Bhena’s Footwear.

The inferno started at approximately 16:00h in one section of the storage facility and quickly spread throughout the building destroying all of its content.

The fire ravaged through the 10,000 sq feet facility for more than four hours before firefighters were able to contain the blaze.

When Kaieteur News arrived on the scene, some employees of the Lalls were seen trying to salvage some items from the burning building.  They were however, only able to save a handful of items.

A devastated Lall said that he got a call around 17:00 hrs that his warehouse was on fire.  The businessman said that he quickly rushed to the scene.

“I got a call that my building is on fire and came down here…I had helped out a friend with a section of the warehouse, where he is storing some goods and, he said some electrical wire sparked and caused the fire,” Lall said.

Fire completely destroys KN, Bhenas Footwear warehouse leaving hundreds of millions in losses

Onlookers watch-on as the warehouse was destroyed by fire on Tuesday afternoon. (Fire completely destroys KN, Bhenas Footwear warehouse leaving hundreds of millions in losses)

The businessman explained that the fire spread quickly to sections which contained merchandise and equipment belonging to Kaieteur News, and Bhena’s Footwear—the shoes store owned by his wife.

He noted that just last week, three containers of brand-new shoes and other valuable items arrived and were stored in the warehouse.

Estimating his losses, the businessman said, “The warehouse was full with shoes, plus electrical fittings for the store. I had some Kaieteur news printing equipment, all gone. The fire spread too quickly and the goods were mostly in cartoon boxes.”

Lall explained that the warehouse became engulfed in no time and noted that the firefighters tried their best to contain the blaze.

“They tried their best but everything gone… nothing was saved; not even the four walls left,” the devastated businessman said.

Luckily, the tower that controls the Kaieteur Radio station – 99.1/99.5 fm, which is located in the same compound with the warehouse, was not damaged but the station is temporarily off the air.

“It is absolutely devastating but what is even sadder is that today is my wife’s birthday,” Mr Lall revealed.  He continued, “My goods, my friends’ goods, all are gone nothing was saved. It’s hundreds of millions gone on both sides; for my friend plus me.”

Despite the huge loss, the businessman said that he will pick up the pieces and move forward.

“This is all a part of life you know, but I will thread on,” he said.

Kaieteur News understands that firefighters managed to put out the fire before it spread to any other facility at the industrial site.

When contacted, Fire Chief Mr. Gregory Wickham told this publication that he was unable to comment as he was still at the scene assessing the situation.

(Fire completely destroys KN, Bhenas Footwear warehouse leaving hundreds of millions in losses)

(Fire completely destroys)

 

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | November, 20th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Windies break home Test drought with 201-run win over Bangladesh

Windies break home Test drought with 201-run win over Bangladesh

Nov 27, 2024

  SportsMax – West Indies ended a two-and-a-half-year wait for a Test win on home soil with an emphatic 201-run triumph over Bangladesh in the first Test of their two-match series in...
Read More
President Ali sees sports as ‘centrepiece’ of Guyana’s transformation

President Ali sees sports as ‘centrepiece’ of...

Nov 27, 2024

Amazon Warriors trounce Qalandars in opener

Amazon Warriors trounce Qalandars in opener

Nov 27, 2024

Shepherd excited for IPL journey with RCB

Shepherd excited for IPL journey with RCB

Nov 27, 2024

Romeo Hunter snares Sub-Junior and Open gold and bronze medals at Load The Kilos Classic

Romeo Hunter snares Sub-Junior and Open gold and...

Nov 27, 2024

Rockstone inaugural Street Classic Championship kicks off this Friday 

Rockstone inaugural Street Classic Championship...

Nov 27, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]