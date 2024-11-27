Fire completely destroys KN, Bhenas Footwear warehouse leaving hundreds of millions in losses

Kaieteur News- The Eccles, East Bank Demerara (EBD) warehouse belonging to Kaieteur News Publisher, Glenn Lall and his wife, Bhena Lall was completely destroyed by fire on Tuesday afternoon leaving them with hundreds of millions of dollars in losses.

The warehouse, located at Industrial Site, Eccles, EBD, was used to store items for both Kaieteur News and the Bhena’s Footwear.

The inferno started at approximately 16:00h in one section of the storage facility and quickly spread throughout the building destroying all of its content.

The fire ravaged through the 10,000 sq feet facility for more than four hours before firefighters were able to contain the blaze.

When Kaieteur News arrived on the scene, some employees of the Lalls were seen trying to salvage some items from the burning building. They were however, only able to save a handful of items.

A devastated Lall said that he got a call around 17:00 hrs that his warehouse was on fire. The businessman said that he quickly rushed to the scene.

“I got a call that my building is on fire and came down here…I had helped out a friend with a section of the warehouse, where he is storing some goods and, he said some electrical wire sparked and caused the fire,” Lall said.

The businessman explained that the fire spread quickly to sections which contained merchandise and equipment belonging to Kaieteur News, and Bhena’s Footwear—the shoes store owned by his wife.

He noted that just last week, three containers of brand-new shoes and other valuable items arrived and were stored in the warehouse.

Estimating his losses, the businessman said, “The warehouse was full with shoes, plus electrical fittings for the store. I had some Kaieteur news printing equipment, all gone. The fire spread too quickly and the goods were mostly in cartoon boxes.”

Lall explained that the warehouse became engulfed in no time and noted that the firefighters tried their best to contain the blaze.

“They tried their best but everything gone… nothing was saved; not even the four walls left,” the devastated businessman said.

Luckily, the tower that controls the Kaieteur Radio station – 99.1/99.5 fm, which is located in the same compound with the warehouse, was not damaged but the station is temporarily off the air.

“It is absolutely devastating but what is even sadder is that today is my wife’s birthday,” Mr Lall revealed. He continued, “My goods, my friends’ goods, all are gone nothing was saved. It’s hundreds of millions gone on both sides; for my friend plus me.”

Despite the huge loss, the businessman said that he will pick up the pieces and move forward.

“This is all a part of life you know, but I will thread on,” he said.

Kaieteur News understands that firefighters managed to put out the fire before it spread to any other facility at the industrial site.

When contacted, Fire Chief Mr. Gregory Wickham told this publication that he was unable to comment as he was still at the scene assessing the situation.

