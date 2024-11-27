Cash transfers must be fleshed by the experts and fully approved in the National Assembly by two-thirds majority

Dear Editor,

Much talk is in the air and great expectations surround the proposals aired concerning cash transfers from the oil and gas proceeds. But we seem to be coming up short on the real details of a proper cash transfer scheme.

Few nations have got it right and we here need to be very careful lest our best efforts work against the very people we are working to assist out of poverty. When Prof. Clive Thomas announced his scheme 6 years ago many in the current administration laughed and scoffed at the proposals. It was the view of most of them that any such scheme would nurture high end inflation and would work against progressive economic growth of the nation.

What many failed to note is that our economy fuels the needs of households and not just mere individuals. Our society is rooted in the household or home and it is here we note our collective strengths and also weaknesses as a nation. A common trend today is the home housing two or three different families. Many of our teenage offspring also have children living with us in the same space. We the older ones have to cater for them with the provision of space and utilities until they can get out on their own. Sometimes this can take an eternity.

Thus, speaking the provision of our extended families in the mix will mean a great lot for all of us in the long run. A cash transfer scheme as envisaged by Prof. Thomas with a twice annual payout will go a long way in ensuring that the needs of all are met. Those living with parents and under 18 years of age will be encouraged to save their handout and utilize same for the purchase of house lots. Government can even set up a layaway plan for such persons thus encouraging them to pay for their own properties.

The proposal by the VP giving cash to overseas Guyanese and only to those 18 years old and over is a mere ruse at attracting votes for the coming elections. Such a scheme must not be allowed to pass. We locals are catching hell what with daily blackouts, increasing prices at the supermarkets and other outlets. The Guyanese living in North America do not feel our daily pressures nor do they contribute by way of taxes to this economy. We feel the pain and therefore we must enjoy the pleasure, full stop.

Any cash transfer scheme must be fleshed by the experts on both sides of the political divide and then be fully approved in the National Assembly by two-thirds majority. Anything less will lead to confusion and national discord.

Regards

Cyril Walker

