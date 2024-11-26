Venezuelan woman on human trafficking charges

…released on $1M bail

Kaieteur News- A 27-year-old Venezuelan national, Andreina Jimenez was released on $1M bail on Monday after being charged with three counts of trafficking in person, including a 14-year-old girl, and one count of unlawfully withholding identification document.

It is alleged that Jimenez of Lot 91 Robb Street Georgetown, between May 1 and August 1, 2024 at the Red Dragon Night Club, Robb Street, received a 14-year-old girl for the purpose of commercial sexual exploitation. Additionally, she was charged with receiving two Venezuelan women for the same reason between August 1 and 21, 2024. The fourth charge accuses Jimenez of unlawfully withholding identification documents from one of the victims for the purpose of trafficking in persons.

Jimenez appeared before Senior Magistrate Fabayo Azore, at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court, where she pleaded not guilty to all charges with the assistance of a translator.

Her Attorney, Siand Dhurjon made an application for bail, stating that previous charges against Jimenez for the same offence were struck out during her initial court appearance on November 15, 2024. He also mentioned that Jimenez has a 10-year-old son who is solely dependent on her and has been living in Guyana for the past four years. Dhurjon assured the court that Jimenez has no pending matters and is willing to comply with court orders. He emphasized that Jimenez denies any direct involvement with the victims, who are currently out of the country. “She is keen on remaining her innocence in these charges,” the lawyer concluded.

The prosecution objected to bail noting that the accused and the victims are known to each other and Jimenez “had control of the victims”. The prosecution claimed that Jimenez collected money from clients, directed them to the women and child for sexual services. She also stated that Jimenez determines where the victims stayed. Bail was granted to the accused in the amount of $1,000,000 – $300,000 for each count of trafficking in persons and $100,000 for the unlawful withholding of Identification documents. She was also ordered to lodge her passport and report to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) every first and fourth Friday of the month. Jimenez is scheduled to return to court on December 16, 2024, for further proceedings.

