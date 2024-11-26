Latest update November 26th, 2024 1:00 AM
Nov 26, 2024 News
Kaieteur News- Krishna Dindial, a 41-year-old man with a history of stealing was sentenced to 24 months in prison after pleading guilty to stealing a student’s iPhone and laptop.
The items, an Apple iPhone valued at $300,000 and a Lenovo laptop worth $270,000, were taken from Guynarine Sookdeo on November 20, 2024, at Camp Street and Thomas Lands, Georgetown.
Dindial, of Lot 222 Goed Fortuin, West Coast Demerara (WCD), appeared before Senior Magistrate Fabayo Azore at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court, where the charge was read to him. After pleading guilty, he was sentenced to two years in prison.
According to police reports, Dindial is a repeat offender, having been previously convicted in 2022 for a similar theft and sentenced to one year in prison. In 2023, he was also arrested for theft and fined $80,000 or given a six-month prison sentence. On the day of the theft, Sookdeo, a student at Queen’s College, left his haversack containing the items unattended while he played cricket. Upon returning, he discovered the items were missing. He then used another device to track his stolen iPhone to Goed Fortuin, WCD, where it was traced to Dindial’s relative’s home. After contacting the relative, the stolen items were found to have been taken there by Dindial. He was arrested, admitted to the theft, and was later charged.
The court was told that all of the stolen items were recovered and returned to Sookdeo.
(Thief gets two years for stealing iPhone and laptop from student)
Nov 26, 2024SportsMax – Guyanese hard-hitting left hander Sherfane Rutherford will get the opportunity to shine on T20 franchise cricket’s biggest stage once again after being picked up by the...
Nov 26, 2024
Nov 26, 2024
Nov 26, 2024
Nov 26, 2024
Nov 26, 2024
…Peeping Tom Kaieteur News- Burnham’s decision to divert the Indian Immigration Fund towards constructing the National... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – There is an alarming surge in gun-related violence, particularly among younger... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]