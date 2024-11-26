Thief gets two years for stealing iPhone and laptop from student

Kaieteur News- Krishna Dindial, a 41-year-old man with a history of stealing was sentenced to 24 months in prison after pleading guilty to stealing a student’s iPhone and laptop.

The items, an Apple iPhone valued at $300,000 and a Lenovo laptop worth $270,000, were taken from Guynarine Sookdeo on November 20, 2024, at Camp Street and Thomas Lands, Georgetown.

Dindial, of Lot 222 Goed Fortuin, West Coast Demerara (WCD), appeared before Senior Magistrate Fabayo Azore at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court, where the charge was read to him. After pleading guilty, he was sentenced to two years in prison.

According to police reports, Dindial is a repeat offender, having been previously convicted in 2022 for a similar theft and sentenced to one year in prison. In 2023, he was also arrested for theft and fined $80,000 or given a six-month prison sentence. On the day of the theft, Sookdeo, a student at Queen’s College, left his haversack containing the items unattended while he played cricket. Upon returning, he discovered the items were missing. He then used another device to track his stolen iPhone to Goed Fortuin, WCD, where it was traced to Dindial’s relative’s home. After contacting the relative, the stolen items were found to have been taken there by Dindial. He was arrested, admitted to the theft, and was later charged.

The court was told that all of the stolen items were recovered and returned to Sookdeo.

