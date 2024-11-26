Latest update November 26th, 2024 1:00 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Thief gets two years for stealing iPhone and laptop from student

Nov 26, 2024 News

Krishna Dindial

Kaieteur News- Krishna Dindial, a 41-year-old man with a history of stealing was sentenced to 24 months in prison after pleading guilty to stealing a student’s iPhone and laptop.

The items, an Apple iPhone valued at $300,000 and a Lenovo laptop worth $270,000, were taken from Guynarine Sookdeo on November 20, 2024, at Camp Street and Thomas Lands, Georgetown.

Dindial, of Lot 222 Goed Fortuin, West Coast Demerara (WCD), appeared before Senior Magistrate Fabayo Azore at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court, where the charge was read to him. After pleading guilty, he was sentenced to two years in prison.

According to police reports, Dindial is a repeat offender, having been previously convicted in 2022 for a similar theft and sentenced to one year in prison. In 2023, he was also arrested for theft and fined $80,000 or given a six-month prison sentence. On the day of the theft, Sookdeo, a student at Queen’s College, left his haversack containing the items unattended while he played cricket. Upon returning, he discovered the items were missing. He then used another device to track his stolen iPhone to Goed Fortuin, WCD, where it was traced to Dindial’s relative’s home. After contacting the relative, the stolen items were found to have been taken there by Dindial. He was arrested, admitted to the theft, and was later charged.

The court was told that all of the stolen items were recovered and returned to Sookdeo.

(Thief gets two years for stealing iPhone and laptop from student)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | November, 20th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Rutherford gets big payday from Gujarat Titans at IPL 2025 Mega Auction; Shepherd, Powell snapped up by RCB and KKR, respectively

Rutherford gets big payday from Gujarat Titans at IPL 2025 Mega...

Nov 26, 2024

  SportsMax – Guyanese hard-hitting left hander Sherfane Rutherford will get the opportunity to shine on T20 franchise cricket’s biggest stage once again after being picked up by the...
Read More
Roach and Seales star as West Indies close in on Antigua Test victory

Roach and Seales star as West Indies close in on...

Nov 26, 2024

Delroy Tyrrell continues to excel at Oneonta State University

Delroy Tyrrell continues to excel at Oneonta...

Nov 26, 2024

Ramdass Royals Crowned Champions of the Inaugural Windies Masters Cricket Extravaganza

Ramdass Royals Crowned Champions of the Inaugural...

Nov 26, 2024

KFC Guyana distance self from delayed payment of GFF Elite League prizes

KFC Guyana distance self from delayed payment of...

Nov 26, 2024

Ravens and Royals ready for epic Elite 16 final showdown

Ravens and Royals ready for epic Elite 16 final...

Nov 26, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]