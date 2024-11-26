Pensioner crushed by truck at Harbour Bridge

Kaieteur News- A pensioner is now dead after he was crushed by a truck at the Demerara Harbour Bridge on Monday morning.

Dead is Sheik Hassan 78-year-old of Herstelling East Bank Demerara. According to police, the accident occurred around 06:19hrs on the Western Carriageway of Peter’s Hall Public Road East Bank Demerara, in the vicinity of the Harbour Bridge. Involved in the accident was motor lorry GAC 6742 which was at the time being driven by Arif Hussain.

The lorry was headed north along Peter’s Hall Public Road and when it got close to the Harbour Bridge, there were police ranks engaged directing traffic. They called on the north bound traffic to proceed and the pedestrian crossed the road, west to east in front of the lorry, which resulted in a collision.

As a result, Hassan fell onto the surface of the road and the lorry ‘rolled’ over the man crushing his head. The ambulance services were summoned to the scene and they arrived in a short space of time with a team of Emergency Medical Technicians headed by K. Boyce. Hassan was examined and pronounced dead on the scene.

