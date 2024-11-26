Latest update November 26th, 2024 1:00 AM

Guyana's largest selling daily and New York's most popular weekly

Latest News

Pensioner crushed by truck at Harbour Bridge

Nov 26, 2024 News

Kaieteur News- A pensioner is now dead after he was crushed by a truck at the Demerara Harbour Bridge on Monday morning.

Dead is Sheik Hassan 78-year-old of Herstelling East Bank Demerara. According to police, the accident occurred around 06:19hrs on the Western Carriageway of Peter’s Hall Public Road East Bank Demerara, in the vicinity of the Harbour Bridge. Involved in the accident was motor lorry GAC 6742 which was at the time being driven by Arif Hussain.

The lorry was headed north along Peter’s Hall Public Road and when it got close to the Harbour Bridge, there were police ranks engaged directing traffic. They called on the north bound traffic to proceed and the pedestrian crossed the road, west to east in front of the lorry, which resulted in a collision.

As a result, Hassan fell onto the surface of the road and the lorry ‘rolled’ over the man crushing his head. The ambulance services were summoned to the scene and they arrived in a short space of time with a team of Emergency Medical Technicians headed by K. Boyce. Hassan was examined and pronounced dead on the scene.

(Pensioner crushed by truck at Harbour Bridge)

Similar Articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

The Glenn Lall Show | November, 20th, 2024

Follow on Tik Tok @Glennlall

THE BLUNT OF THE DAY

Sports

Rutherford gets big payday from Gujarat Titans at IPL 2025 Mega Auction; Shepherd, Powell snapped up by RCB and KKR, respectively

Rutherford gets big payday from Gujarat Titans at IPL 2025 Mega...

Nov 26, 2024

  SportsMax – Guyanese hard-hitting left hander Sherfane Rutherford will get the opportunity to shine on T20 franchise cricket’s biggest stage once again after being picked up by the...
Read More
Roach and Seales star as West Indies close in on Antigua Test victory

Roach and Seales star as West Indies close in on...

Nov 26, 2024

Delroy Tyrrell continues to excel at Oneonta State University

Delroy Tyrrell continues to excel at Oneonta...

Nov 26, 2024

Ramdass Royals Crowned Champions of the Inaugural Windies Masters Cricket Extravaganza

Ramdass Royals Crowned Champions of the Inaugural...

Nov 26, 2024

KFC Guyana distance self from delayed payment of GFF Elite League prizes

KFC Guyana distance self from delayed payment of...

Nov 26, 2024

Ravens and Royals ready for epic Elite 16 final showdown

Ravens and Royals ready for epic Elite 16 final...

Nov 26, 2024

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]