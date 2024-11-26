Demerara Bank announces the Super Catcher prize

2024 ExxonMobil Guyana Global Super League…

Kaieteur Sports- Demerara Bank has announced the Super Catcher prize for the 2024 ExxonMobil Guyana Global Super League which gets underway on 26 November at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence. Any fan who takes a clean one handed catch at a GSL match will win the Demerara Bank Super Catcher award of GY$100,000.

The Global Super League will see teams from Australia, Bangladesh, England, Guyana and Pakistan compete for the GSL title and a US$1million prize fund. The participating teams are Victoria, Rangpur Riders, Hampshire Hawks, Guyana Amazon Warriors and the Lahore Qalandars.

Sir Clive Lloyd, GSL Chairman, said: “It is great to see a local Guyanese Bank coming up with such an innovative way to engage fans and the chance to win GY$100,000 gives people even more of an incentive to attend GSL matches at the wonderful Providence stadium. We are looking forward to seeing great catches from the crowd and from the cricketers on the field of play.”

Demerara Bank’s Chief Executive Officer, Dowlat Parbhu, said: “Cricket unites us all, and at Demerara Bank Ltd, we’re proud to celebrate with our fans that make the game extraordinary. The Super Catcher Award is our way of recognizing the incredible skill and excitement fans will bring to the Global Super League. We look forward to seeing the stadium come alive and can’t wait to see who steps up to make that spectacular one-handed catch.”

