Murder convict claims he was beaten at Mazaruni Prisons for refusing meals

Kaieteur News-Pamela Allen, the mother of Mazaruni prison inmate Collin Allen is seeking urgent intervention of the Guyana Prison Service after he was allegedly beaten by prison officers over the past three days.

Allen is fearful for the life of her 39-year -old son, who is serving a 100-year sentence for murder. Kaieteur News understands that Allen was beaten after he refused to eat the food prepared for prisoners at Mazaruni. She said that she was alerted of the situation from someone who spoke to her on the condition of anonymity. “Someone contact me on whatsapp and send me some picture of my son with he face swell up and he back and ribs with marks of violence. The person said he ribs may be broken; he get beat bad cause he suck he teeth on a warden after they tell he to eat the food and refuse to eat it,” Ms. Allen related.

According to the mother, the anonymous source informed her that her son turned down the meal after he received information that his food had been poisoned. “This is not the first time my son getting in this kind of situation because they have a particular warden in there that have a problem with him and don’t like he. The warden [name given] always on he case and threaten he that he will kill him in there,” the concerned mother stated.

Allen claimed that her son has become a target of the wardens because he is outspoken against the inhumane and discriminatory treatment meted out to prisoners at the facility. “These men in prison, yes, but that aint mean the warden them could treat them like dogs, tell them and do them anything… I wanted to get in contact with the prison head but since is weekend I reach to the media because I keep getting complaint that my son getting beat up in there. I had to reach out to media before something more terrible happen to him,” asserted the woman.

Attempts made by Kaieteur news to reach the Public Relations officer of the Guyana Prison Service proved futile. However when contacted an officer attached to Mazaruni Prisons said he was not aware of the incident.

“I am not aware of the issue but even if I knew I could not speak to the media. All such information should go through the Director of Prisons,” the officer stated.

Collin Allen was sentenced to 100 years in prison for the August 1, 2015 murder of 77-year-old Montrose, East Coast Demerara pensioner, Danrasie ‘Carmen’ Ganesh. He later filed an appeal of his conviction and sentence. In documents filed at the Court of Appeal, Allen contended that not only was he subjected to an unfair trial before Justice Navindra Singh, but his sentence is excessive. In the legal documents, Allen said that prior to his incarceration he worked as a welder. He said that he has means of obtaining legal aid for himself and is not desirous of calling any witnesses at the hearing of his appeal. On February 26, 2019 Allen was handed the prison term after being found guilty by a jury for murder.

Justice Singh in imposing the sentence told Allen, also known as ‘Bonus’, “I don’t think a man like you should ever see daylight again.” But although the jury had delivered its verdict, Allen maintained his innocence. When asked by Justice Singh if he had anything to say, Allen said, “Me ain’t know about nothing. I was never there. Me ain’t kill nobody.” “They say a picture is worth a thousand words,” Justice Singh told Allen, as he made reference to CCTV footage retrieved from Ganesh’s home, which shows Allen allegedly attacking the elderly woman.

