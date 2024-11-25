(Investing in Agriculture: Guyana’s commitment to sustainable growth)

Latest update November 25th, 2024 1:00 AM

Nov 25, 2024 Letters

Dear Editor

The Government of Guyana, under the leadership of the current administration, has demonstrated an unwavering commitment to the development of the agricultural sector. This resolve, spearheaded by the Government of Guyana and by extension the Ministry of Agriculture, has been pivotal in ensuring the implementation of necessary infrastructure projects to boost agricultural productivity and sustainability. In stark contrast to the visionless and lackluster approach taken during the APNU/AFC tenure, this renewed focus is a testament to responsible governance and long-term planning.

Agriculture remains the backbone of Guyana’s economy, playing a critical role in food security, employment, and export revenue. Recognizing this, the government has actively pursued investments in farm-to-market roads, drainage and irrigation systems, agro-processing facilities, and access to financing for farmers. Such initiatives not only address the immediate needs of agricultural stakeholders but also lay a solid foundation for future growth.

During the APNU/AFC administration, however, the agricultural sector languished in neglect. Key infrastructure projects were abandoned, and there was a glaring absence of strategic investment. The sector’s development was stymied by inadequate planning and a lack of vision for its potential to transform rural communities and drive national growth. This resulted in reduced productivity, inefficiencies, and frustration among farmers who struggled with poor infrastructure and limited support.

In contrast, the current government’s proactive stance has revitalized the sector. Programs to modernize rice and sugar production, diversify crops, and expand export markets have gained momentum. The emphasis on climate resilience and sustainable practices ensures that agriculture in Guyana can withstand challenges and thrive.  The Ministry of Agriculture’s initiatives reflect a clear understanding of the sector’s importance and its potential to uplift communities. By addressing infrastructural gaps and fostering innovation, the government has reaffirmed its commitment to making agriculture a pillar of national development. This visionary approach is essential for Guyana’s progress and deserves commendation.

Regards

Eustace R. Smith

