Govt. to spend $3.1B to rehabilitate Grove to Good Success public road

Kaieteur News- With the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) financing the upgrade of the East Bank of Demerara (EBD) roadway from Good Success to Timehri, the Government of Guyana will be funding the rehabilitation of the Grove to Good Success public road project which is estimated to cost $3.1 billion.

The project which is being undertaken by the Ministry of Public Works was opened recently at the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) office and there it was revealed that the works will be executed in six lots.

Of the six lots, according to the ministry’s engineer, Lot 1 is estimated to cost $604,757,131; Lot 2 is $589,973,175; Lot 3 is $582,483,880; Lot 4 is $546,345,800; Lot5 is $648,962,765; and Lot 6 is $129,234,380, providing a total of $3,101,757,131 to execute the rehabilitation.

At the opening of tenders, it was revealed that 11 contractors submitted bids for the project. They are Eron Lall Civil Engineering Works, R Kissoon Contracting Service, Associated Construction Services, SSS Professional Engineering Services Inc., SAWA Investments Inc., Japarts Construction Inc., Ivor Allen, Khemraj Nauth Inc., Probuild Hardware & Construction Inc., Shereaz Bacchus General Contractor, and AJM Enterprise.

The Public Works Ministry in a public missive in September had noted that at Grove, that segment of road is scheduled for reconstruction under financing from the government. The upgrade planned for this section includes the “Excavation of unsuitable existing material (approx. 1m), Backfilling with white sand, use of geosynthetic fabric, Loam subbase, Crusher run base, and Asphalt concrete wearing course (works).”

Already, the ministry stated that concrete drains and utilities works have been completed. In addition, a by-pass road from Diamond to Good Success has been completed and is operational for light vehicles and will be used when works begin on this project.

Noting the significance of upgrading the East Bank corridor, the ministry said in its statement that the East Bank thoroughfare has endured significant stress resulting from both the volume of vehicular traffic, as well as, the weight of trucks, and both articulated and non-articulated vehicles.

“This has resulted in, at different times, and different locations, the development of bulges and depressions along the roadway. The complete rehabilitation of this road is a major challenge because of the massive traffic flow that it facilitates both day and night. Therefore, the Ministry of Public Works has done periodic maintenance work to various sections of the carriageway, to keep the traffic flowing,” the ministry explained.

Kaieteur News previously reported that the Guyana Government signed a US$75 million contract with China Road and Bridge Corporation earlier this year to upgrade the road between Good Success and Timehri.

It was reported in the media also that the project will be divided in three sections, with Section A covering the stretch from Good Success, beginning at the Ganga Temple, to Supply, while Section B extends from Supply to the Soesdyke Junction. Section C continues from the Soesdyke Junction to the Timehri Junction, near the Timehri Police Station. A notable feature of the project is the integration with the Soesdyke/Linden Highway through the construction of a roundabout, designed to facilitate smoother traffic transitions.

