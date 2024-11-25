Latest update November 25th, 2024 1:00 AM

Businessman arrested outside club with illegal firearm

Nov 25, 2024

A police photo of the gun and spent shell found on the businessman.

Kaieteur News- A 38-year-old businessman is now in police custody after police on Sunday found him with an illegal .38 revolver outside a popular nightclub on Middleton Street Campbelleville, Georgetown.

Police identified him as Jason Carmichael of Lamaha Park. He was reportedly among a group of people gathered on the roadway outside the bar when police pulled up in a pick-up around 03:15 hrs.

Ranks had reportedly received some information that Carmichael was carrying a gun. They searched him and found the .38 revolver with a spent shell inside. He told cops that he was not a licensed firearm holder and alleged that another man” had given him the gun.  He was immediately detained and taken into custody.

