Kaieteur Sports- Two 17-year-old boys came under gunfire during the wee hours of Sunday while riding through A Field Sophia, Greater Georgetown on motorcycle.
One of them, the pillion rider was shot in his thigh as they dodged bullets, reportedly from masked men on a black Honda XR motorcycle. The teenagers claimed that the shooting happened around 02:30 hrs, while they were heading south along A Field. They said that suspects approached them from the opposite direction.
Realising that, they were about to be attacked the teenager riding the bike, diverted by speeding off but the suspects opened fired. The pillion rider recalled feeling a burning sensation on his left thigh. He saw blood and soon realised that he was shot. They headed directly to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he received medical attention for a gunshot wound.
Investigations are ongoing.
(Boy shot as gunmen open fire on Sophia teens)
