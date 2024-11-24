President’s College marks oral health month with three-day activities

Kaieteur News- As part of the oral health month observance of the President’s College Dental Centre under the theme, “A healthy mouth is a healthy body,” organized a Dental Booth for teachers and students.

Dentex Holly Adridge-Prince engaged the students of levels 7,8 and 9 with the various oral health topics over the period of three days.

She lectured on the teeth and its functions, the importance of brushing and flossing regularly, the different types of brushing techniques, the importance of changing your toothbrush, healthy and unhealthy foods for the teeth, the various ways fluoride can be administered to children, as well as halitosis (bad breath) and a few causes.

Ms. Adridge-Prince also encouraged the students to visit the dentist every 6 months and make good use of the information. The oral presentation conducted by the Dentex proved to be highly beneficial as the students gained valuable insights into various aspects of oral health, including the importance of toothbrush replacement, the significance of fluoride intake, and its impact on dental enamel.

These topics resonated deeply with the students, as they left the booth contemplating their oral hygiene practices while discreetly examining their teeth.

The presentation was both engaging and informative, fostering an environment where students felt comfortable asking questions that may have previously seem daunting.

The dentist’s efforts in creating a welcoming atmosphere enabled students to gain a comprehensive understanding of oral health, empowering them to make informed decisions about their dental well-being.

As a dentist, Ms. Adridge-Prince noted that her prime responsibility is to ensure that patients not only receive the best form of treatment but also to understand the importance of maintaining proper oral hygiene.

“Oral health month is always an efficient way to tie these concepts together. As we celebrate this year under the theme, “A healthy mouth is a happy body”, I’d just like to remind everyone of some important keys to maintaining good oral health; brushing twice daily (when waking in the morning and before bed), flossing ALL teeth at least once daily, visiting dental clinics every six months and practising moderation,” Adridge-Prince added.

