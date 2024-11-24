Nya’s Décor & More

By Allyiah Allicock

Kaieteur News- It is often said that the road to success is not an easy one, but through hard work, determination and believing in yourself, you can truly achieve all things.

This is an apt description of Nyashia Rodrigues’s journey as a young entrepreneur. After trying nine business ideas in the past, in 2020, Rodrigues finally found her calling, in a business venture that she not only loves but one that allows her to express the artistic and creative side of her.

Rodrigues, a mother of one who hails from Friendship on the East Coast of Demerara (ECD) is the founder of ‘Nya’s Décor & More’, a décor business which she officially launched and registered on March 8, 2021.

Sharing about her now booming business and what led to its establishment, the young woman informed The Waterfalls Magazine that it all started in 2020 when she was doing minor décor for friends and family. However, the business was officially launched the following year.

Asked what sparked her interest for décor, Rodrigues said “I have always been creative and would jump at any opportunity to showcase my artistic side. In 2019, I took the bold step of decorating my sister’s wedding without any clear idea of what I would do. I started planning, and even though it took all day and I was exhausted, I was thrilled with the outcome since everyone loved it.”

According to Rodrigues, makeup artistry was her first venture but it was not until November 2020, when she did the décor for a friend (Trianna Weeks), that she began to see her true potential.

That friend she said had told her that she could envision her running a décor business, “and both she and my family encouraged me to start.”

Recalling her early days in the business, Rodrigues revealed that being a self-taught decorator, her journey started like many others, with a lot of challenges.

“I realized I needed to improve, so almost every night, while most people were asleep, I spent time on YouTube learning new techniques and exploring different décor styles as I awaited my next booking,” she noted.

In 2024, she added, she had completed the Road to Growth programme, which provided her with a whole new perspective on her growing business.

The business as the name suggests provides décor services for weddings, birthday parties, baby showers, and corporate events just to name a few.

The young businesswoman mentioned that since her launch, she has been receiving tremendous support. According to her, “While my family, particularly my fiancé had been my biggest supporters, my success is attributed to my clients and a few friends since they often refer persons to me or persons from that event reach out for my services.”

Grateful for the support, she disclosed that along the journey, the business nonetheless had its challenges.

The entrepreneur recalled that during her operation, she faced multiple challenges in achieving her vision for her work.

“Initially, I struggled due to a lack of access to the right resources. I invested a significant amount of money in purchasing supplies that were of poor quality, which resulted in a substantial financial loss that could have contributed to my profits,” she explained.

In finding a solution to this, Rodrigues shared that she overcame this by conducting in-depth research to source high-quality products.

“I am now proud to say that I can see my vision coming to life. While I am not fully there as yet, I am determined to reach my goals over time,” she expressed.

Speaking of goals, Rodrigues said it is her desire to see her business become one of the leading décor companies in Guyana, with a legacy that can be passed down through generations.

While working hard to achieve this, our featured entrepreneur is of the view small business owners are important in our society since they help drive economic change. “Young entrepreneurs introduce innovative ideas, drive economic change, and support the growth and employment of young individuals,” she mentioned.

Asked what she thinks can be done locally to uplift small businesses, Rodrigues suggested that more pop-up shops, easy financial support for individuals, ongoing classes geared at supporting more individuals to improve their products and services can be all be implemented and facilitated to support these emerging enterprises.

