New Dora Park secondary school to cost $301M

kaieteur News- The construction of the brand-new secondary school for Dora Park, which is located just off the Linden- Soesdyke Highway, will cost approximately $301 million.

According to information provided during the opening of bids for the project, the construction will be done in three lots. The ministry’s engineer figures revealed that Lot1 is estimated to cost $152,487,962 while Lot2 is $136,381,751, and Lot3 is $149,766,100, bringing it to a total of $301,396,643.

This publication understands that 11 contractors bid for the contract. They are: A Alli Construction – Lot1 $160,773,360; Sheriff Construction Inc. Lot1 $129,906,630; Mahase Construction – Lot1 $151,451,724, Lot2 $117,260,105, Lot3 $149,669,025; Fyffe Building & Construction Works – Lot2 $171,132,764; Lot3 $147,288,130; Impeccable Construction & General Supplies – Lot1 $153,508,190, Lot2 $118,582,365, Lot3 $108,155,960; CB General Contracting Services Inc. – Lot1 $133,640,662, Lot2 $145,717,462, Lot3 $138,588,040; 4S Security & Building Enterprise – Lot1 $153,794,630, Lot2 $143,976,745, Lot3 $214,712,575; Momin & Son’s Construction – Lot1 $60,000,000, Lot2 $117,000,500, Lot3 $30,400,000; Blue Print Builders Inc. – Lot1 $128,856,630; Urban Edge Builders Inc. – Lot1 $122,577,630; and Skyline Construction – Lot1 $146,111,200.

Kaieteur News previously reported that Dora, a riverine community located along the Demerara River, does not have a secondary school building of its own.

However, there is a Dora Secondary School located in the Kuru Kuru Training Centre compound situated along the Linden-Soesdyke Highway, some miles away from the riverine community.

A primary school teacher from the community told Kaieteur News that because there is no secondary school in the Dora community, when students write the National Grade Six Assessment (NGSA) examination they, along with their parents, are forced to relocate from the community so that they can attend a secondary school.

The teacher said that for several years, the community has been advocating for a secondary school nearby to ease the burden placed on the children and their parents.

When completed the school will not only benefit Dora but neighbouring communities such as Low Wood and Susannah.

