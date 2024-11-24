Hydroponic Kitchen Garden launched at Queen’s College

Kaieteur News- The Queen’s College Hydroponic Kitchen Garden System was launched officially on Friday, marking a significant step forward in promoting environmental sustainability and hands-on agricultural education in Guyana.

The project emerged from the ExxonMobil Guyana-sponsored SHOUT National Secondary School Environmental Speech Competition, an initiative by Recover Guyana in collaboration with the Ministry of Education. The Hydroponic Kitchen Garden System is part of a broader initiative aligned with Sustainable Development Goal 12: Responsible Consumption and Production.

The system introduces innovative farming practices that reduce the environmental footprint of traditional agriculture while providing fresh, nutrient-dense produce to supplement school meals. Additionally, the project offers students practical exposure to Agriculture Science, fostering awareness and skills for sustainable living. Matthew Scharf, ExxonMobil Guyana’s Public and Government Affairs Manager emphasized the company’s commitment to empowering young people and advancing sustainability through collaborative initiatives. “We are happy to support this creative, student-led project. Hydroponic gardens are an exciting way to teach students more about sustainability and inspire them to take care of the environment,” Scharf said.

Dr. Dave Lalltoo, President of Recover Guyana, expressed pride in the project’s potential to impact the school community. “Recover Guyana is thrilled to champion this initiative, which highlights the power of youth-driven solutions for a sustainable future. This project is more than a garden; it is a testament to how education and sustainability can be harmonized to create meaningful change. By providing practical skills, fresh produce, and environmental benefits, the Hydroponic Kitchen Garden System represents a new model for schools and communities.”

Gabriella Arjun, the 2024 Guyana Youth Environmental Speaker and leader of the project, shared her perspective on its impact. “This initiative is a dream realized for me as an advocate for sustainability and youth leadership. The Hydroponic Kitchen Garden System not only provides fresh produce for the school community but also serves as a tool for education and environmental protection. It is a privilege to contribute to a project that reflects the values of sustainability, health, and innovation.”

SHOUT seeks to educate and encourage youth to act as catalysts for environmental protection, providing a platform for young leaders to implement impactful projects. The competition identifies Guyana’s Youth Environmental Speaker annually and awards a grant to the winning school for a sustainable project.

Last year’s winning project at Queen’s College, spearheaded by Vasanna Persaud, the 2023 Guyana Youth Environmental Speaker, successfully installed a water purification system.

This initiative has saved over 21,000 plastic bottles from entering landfills by transforming tap water into a clean, sustainable source of hydration through a refill station. The project continues to promote health, well-being, and a reduction in single-use plastic waste.

This project has now been extended to West Demerara Secondary School with the support of the Greater Guyana Initiative. The Queen’s College Hydroponic Kitchen Garden System builds on the foundation of these impactful efforts, demonstrating the power of education, innovation, and sustainability in shaping Guyana’s future. Recover Guyana is a registered non-profit organization with a mission to help vulnerable communities and families build sustainable opportunities for a better future.

