Corentyne fire that killed mother and four children maliciously set – GFS

Kaieteur News – The fire which claimed the lives of a mother and her four children at No. 64 Village, Corentyne, Berbice on November 12, 2024 was maliciously set, Chief Fire Officer (ag) Gregory Wickham said.

Wickham confirmed that investigations into the incident have concluded and revealed that the fire was deliberately started in a car located underneath the home.

“I spoke with the commander (Shivpersaud Bacchus), and it was confirmed that the investigation has concluded and it has been declared that the fire was maliciously set,” Wickham told Kaieteur News on Saturday.

The incident, which shocked the Berbice community and the nation, occurred on November 12, 2024, around 02:00 hrs. The victims were Hemwatie Singh, a 34-year-old housewife, and her children Kelvin Ramjatan (14), Brandon Ramjatan (10), Cindy Ramjatan (11), and Tomesh Ramjatan (2).

Kevin Ramjatan, Singh’s 17-year-old son, managed to escape the blaze unharmed. He was subsequently taken into police custody to assist with the ongoing investigation.

The children’s father, Rohan Ramjattan, was not at home at the time of the fire as he was in police custody in connection with cattle rustling matter.

It is currently unknown whether any other arrests have been made in connection with the incident. However, Fire Chief Wickham assured that an update will be released soon.

“As soon as we get the update, we will make a release,” he stated.

According to police reports, the fire began while the family was asleep. Kevin told police that he was sleeping on the veranda when he was awakened by flames from the lower flat, where his father’s car was parked. He rushed downstairs and found his family awake and trying to escape. “They tried to run out of the house but as they saw the large flames in front of the house, they turned back and went upstairs,” he reportedly told police. As a result, they became trapped in the fire.

The teenager said that he was unable to immediately call the police due to the lack of a phone and unresponsive neighbours. He ran to his grandmother’s house for help, but by the time they returned, the house was fully engulfed in flames. Kevin also noted that the steel gate, which he had closed the night before, was open when he escaped the next morning.

Firefighters arrived around 03:35hrs but found the house already consumed by flames. After the fire was brought under control, the charred remains of the five victims, were discovered.

