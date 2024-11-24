BUY QUALITY ELECTRICAL APPLIANCES THIS HOLIDAY SEASON

…STANDARDS IN FOCUS

Kaieteur News- We are exactly one month away from Christmas, and it is that time of year again when the mix of festivity and the allure of holiday sales are driving people to buy a new piece of household electrical appliance or upgrade an old appliance. Whether you need such appliances or you are indulging in the opportunity to treat yourselves and families, it is important to carefully choose the best brands and types of appliances that demonstrate quality and adhere to strict labelling standards.

The Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) under the Ministry of Tourism, Industry and Commerce is responsible for monitoring the quality of household electrical appliances imported and offered for sale in Guyana, to ensure that they comply with labelling requirements. Using the National Standard Specification for Labelling of Commodities – Part 7: Labelling of Electrical Equipment, Fittings and Household Electrical Appliances, the GNBS monitors these commodities at the ports of entry and sales outlets.

The list of electrical appliances monitored by the GNBS is extensive. It includes refrigerators, electric stoves and cookers, televisions, blenders, microwaves, food processors, toasters, and fans among others. According to the standard, these items must be permanently marked with the nominal voltage or rated voltage, rated frequency range, rated power/current, for example 120 volts/60Hz. Appliance must also be labelled with the country of origin, manufacturer’s name, trademark or identification number, the model number, and serial number or type. This information helps to determine the source and identification of the appliance and is useful if there is need for after sale services and redress.

Importantly, appliances should carry a Certification Mark such as UL, CE, CSA or NOM which indicates that they were tested and are of acceptable quality. However, in the absence of a certification mark, the GNBS requests that importers and dealers provide a test certificate showing the results of quality tests carried out on products by an independent third-party testing laboratory.

The standard also requires that detachable components have their independent labelling, and switches must be marked or placed to clearly indicate what component of the appliance they control. Further, additional markings are allowed once it does not contribute to misunderstanding.

As it relates to precautions for safety in the installation, use or care of the item, the writings must be permanently marked on the equipment. Those precautions not concerned with safety can be supplied on a separate sheet of paper.

Importers of electrical appliances are required to register with the GNBS annually. In 2024, a total of 338 Importers of electrical and electronic appliances were registered with the Bureau. To ensure products imported comply with the National Standard, our Product Compliance Department (PCD) completed 1500 import inspections and 25 surveillance inspections during ongoing surveillance activities. Surveillance activities have already increased during the shopping season to aid in consumer protection.

It is imperative that we all begin to recognise the relevance of standards in ensuring that consumers get product information and the quality they deserve, as shopping grows during the remainder of the year. Consumers, you need to take advantage of the information available to make the best buying decisions during the purchase of appliances.

To avoid making purchasing mistakes as a consumer, the following guidelines are also useful:

Consider the size of the item and its capacity. Ensure the item can fit into the space available at your home. Take into consideration the frequent changes in technology, which may render an appliance obsolete or outdated. Buy from stores that offer warranties, good pre-purchasing advice and adequate after-sale services. (Be aware of who is responsible for services and repairs – the dealer or manufacturer.) Look beyond sales and bargain prices and think about quality. A quality appliance may cost just a bit more but will last a lot longer. If you are buying your appliances on hire purchase, make sure you understand the details of your hire purchase agreement inclusive of the “fine prints”. When buying a new appliance, choose the model that is energy efficient. Ensure that the appliance purchased is working at the store before taking it home. Handle appliances with care; do not misuse.

The GNBS also encourages importers and dealers of electrical appliances, electrical fittings and equipment to register for 2025. For further information on this subject, please contact the GNBS on Telephone Numbers: 219-0065, 219-0066, WhatsApp 692-GNBS (4627) or follow us on Facebook #GNBSGY

(BUY QUALITY ELECTRICAL APPLIANCES THIS HOLIDAY SEASON)