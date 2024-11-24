‘Aunty Rubes’ scores 105 runs in life’s ‘cricket’

By Anasa Williams

Kaieteur News-Every person dreams of being good at something in life and amassing huge achievements because of it. For Ruby Maria Mingo, her talent appears to be playing the game of life and winning every round. The centenarian has managed to win another round for the last 105 years and is still growing strong.

Born on November 8, 1919, in Berbice, “Rubes,” as she is fondly called, married the late Wilbert Augustus Mingo and mothered 10 offspring (two deceased) six boys and four girls. Those alive are John Mingo, Franklin Mingo, Mortimer Mingo, James Mingo, Malcolm Mingo, Mary Luke, Yvonne Simpson, Paula Adams. Sadly, Albert Mingo and Pamela Chance are deceased.

Although suffering from a slight circulation as well as arthritis issues, Mrs. Mingo still has all of her senses intact and is an excellent reader even without her glasses. She is still quite mobile and get around by herself using her walker.

The centenarian has an avid love for technology and enjoys playing crossword puzzles on her tables when she is not chatting up with relatives and friends via WhatsApp. This year, for her 105th birthday, Mrs. Mingo was all decked out in a white dress with a flowered sash which read happy birthday.

The small intimate gathering at her home entailed her relatives from each generation; what is left of her peers and her church family. She was all smiles and in a jolly mood, as she greeted everyone who entered and took a seat to await the beginning of the service.

One can say it was tradition for Mrs. Mingo to celebrate her birthday in this manner every year and her family was there every step of the way to make it happen. As her grandson Randy always says “anything to make her smile”.

The cake was a green and gold two tiered one and the decor followed a similar colour scheme to match it. For those who couldn’t physically be in attendance to the service her grandson made sure to have a Zoom streaming set up so that they could be a part of the festivities and his grandmother was in the best of moods, as the well wishes poured in over the Zoom call.

A strong Seventh Day Adventist, Ruby is a pillar of strength for many and has more adopted, foster children, grand and great grandchildren than she can count. Everyone, who has touched base or crossed paths with this 105-year-old described her as the sweetest person.

During an interview with The Waterfalls last year, Mrs. Mingo took us down memory lane from her childhood straight to adulthood and shared a few of her favourite memories. “I was born on November 8, 1919. I grew up very poor but my mother was always there and she always said go to school on time to say your prayers and get an education, learn.”

After completing her secondary education, she ventured into the world of work and started in the domestic field. Even though it was hard work, the fact that she was fending for herself and was able to help others, kept her going.

