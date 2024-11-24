AFC calls on road users to be more cautious

…as speeding remains the primary cause of deaths in Guyana

Kaieteur News- The Alliance For Change (AFC) on Saturday said it is clear that the primary cause of road deaths in Guyana is speeding while calling for road users to be more cautious when using the country’s roads.

The party, addressing the “Road Safety Crisis in Guyana” said “despite clearly defined speed limits, many drivers treat these as optional.”

The AFC via a press release noted the actions of minibus operators who rush to maximise their profits, making it clear that they are the worst offenders.

“Truck drivers, too, often ignore safety measures, endangering not only themselves but everyone on the road,” The AFC added before explaining that the large size of their trucks can create even greater damage and hinder the ability to stop when brakes are applied.

Other causes of the “road carnage” according to the AFC, include poorly lit highways, faded lane markings, and a lack of pedestrian crossings.

“In rural areas, the situation is worse, with potholed roads and limited access to proper traffic signage,” the AFC said while adding “These conditions increase the possibility of accidents.”

The AFC said too that traffic officers willing to take bribes when infringements are committed are also contributing to the chaos on the road ways.

Another element adding to the carnage the AFC said is a cultural one where, “Reckless driving is sometimes seen as a mark of confidence or skill, and many drivers fail to recognize the potential consequences of their actions.”

Offering its solution to the road safety crisis, the AFC said that such a mindset must change if Guyana is to see meaningful improvements.

The AFC advised too that immediate and sustained action on several fronts is needed. “First, stricter law enforcement is essential…more illuminated and well-maintained roads, clear signage, and additional pedestrian crossings would go a long way in reducing accidents. High-risk areas, particularly in rural regions, should be prioritized for upgrades,” the party said.

“Education is another vital component. Public awareness campaigns can help change attitudes toward road safety,” the political party opined while positing that each citizen has a role to play in reducing the road carnage.

“…Road safety is ultimately everyone’s responsibility. Drivers must respect traffic laws, pedestrians need to stay alert and use crossings when available, and passengers should speak up when they see unsafe driving,” AFC said.

Further, the AFC warned that with the holiday season accidents are likely to be on the increase and advised citizens to be more cautions on the roads.

“Let’s remember that every journey starts with a choice: to drive responsibly, to follow the rules, and to protect the lives of those around us. Road safety is everyone’s business,” the AFC said.

The AFC’s statement comes following the recent collision between two trucks on Sherriff Street that left an electrician, Carlton Smartt, dead.

Smartt was reportedly jogging at the side of the road when one of the trucks spun knocking and pinning him underneath.

