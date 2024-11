Traffic ranks and de “Highway Harvest”

Kaieteur News- Dem boys seh road accidents gone up so bad, if yuh ain’t careful, yuh gun start seein’ traffic lights wearin’ black armbands. But who really enjoyin’ all dis chaos? Not de drivers, not de poor pedestrians dodgin’ cars like is a cricket match. Is dem dishonest traffic ranks, man! Every time somebody seh stricter enforcement, dem corrupt ranks does start grinnin’ like dem win lotto.

De government seh, “Raise de fines! Suspend de licenses! Lock up de careless drivers!” But yuh know wah does really happen? De fine money never reach de treasury; it does tek a detour into some dishonest traffic rank’s pocket. One fine and dem corrupt boys does walk home wid bulgin’ wallets, whistlin’ happy tunes.

Dem boys seh is like dem traffic ranks who shady joinin’ a secret club. De motto is, “De road is dangerous, but my pocket is safe.” Yuh could imagine? More fines mean more crooked ranks pockets gettin’ fat. More accidents mean more “arrangements” on de side of de road. Is like dem ranks lookin’ at de chaos and sayin’, “Bring it on!”

De other day, one dishonest traffic rank seh he can’t wait fuh de next big campaign. He seh, “More enforcement mean more opportunity!” Dem boys seh he soundin’ like he runnin’ a business and de road accidents is he main supplier.

Now, everybody talkin’ ‘bout suspending licenses. But dem boys seh dat does only mek de bribes bigger. License suspend? No problem, just grease de right palm and yuh could be back drivin’ faster dan yuh could seh “stop sign.” Dem ranks even got “special packages” fuh repeat offenders. De higher de penalty, de more lucrative de business.

But here’s de joke. All dem campaigns only last fuh a week or two. After dat, is business as usual. Drivers speedin’ like dem late fuh Judgment Day. De road rage, de overtakin’, de horn-blowin’ competition—all does come back.

So next time yuh hear ‘bout stricter enforcement, don’t geh vex. Just know de only thing gettin’ stricter is de grip dem crooked traffic ranks got on yuh wallet. Dem boys seh traffic enforcement nah stop accidents—it does just mek corruption drive a faster car.

