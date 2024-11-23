The sale of expired goods is not new

Dear Editor,

The media was quick to capitalize on Former President Jagdeo’s outburst about expired food stuff that’s easily accessible to all Guyanese. As far back as 2017, periodically I’ve been writing and others of these atrocities that’s being forced on Guyanese and the Government and responsible agencies sit back and let these inhumane actions continue on the Guyanese but lo and behold, one slip up and Jagdeo arise from his slumber and realize what could have happened to him and makes it an issue.

As he’s talking to the media, he informs of all the ways the flaws exists and of knowing come of the culprits, but fail to mention why no action was taken all those years.

Editor, it surprises me to know an international hotel served expired drinks to its guests and it causes me to wonder about the edibles.

Can you imagine the most recognized hotel in Guyana can innocently serve poisonous food to its guests, all because we have a government and agencies responsible to ensure our safety, but conveniently work towards our safety?

The most reputable hotel in Guyana serving expired stuff, can Guyanese imagine what sells at the road corners, where the government don’t go to eat? The Vice President only talked in detail about this heinous act that keeps happening because he became a victim.

Why was it allowed to continue over the years?

Let’s sit back and see the outcome of this scenario.

Sahadeo Bates

(The sale of expired goods is not new)