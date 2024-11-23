The PNC Responsible for the Economic, Political rout of Guyana

Dear Editor,

One of the stark realities Guyanese must confront is that the PPP and PNC have both confirmed that they will not renegotiate the Exxon contract, and both are willing to forego the estimated US$1.5-2.5 billion of your money every year until the cessation of operations in the next 25 to 50 years.

Based on information in the report on the Natural Resource Fund published by the Bank of Guyana for September 2024, with Guyana’s share of Profit Oil amounting to US$4.7 billion since production began, the PPP by not renegotiating the Contract, has agreed to forfeit US$1.2 billion of your money in income taxes Exxon should be paying, but is not. This excludes amounts expended by Exxon in the absence of ring-fencing to finance additional exploration and related expenditures. The PPP has cost Guyanese approximately US$1.2 billion in oil revenues.

The indignant unwillingness for both the PPP and PNC to renegotiate the Exxon contract, more akin to ramming it down our proverbial throats even as we elected them both, and both are paid by our income taxes to represent us in the management of all of our natural resources, can lead to only one conclusion: both the PPP and PNC are working for Exxon. As much as they would not admit that they are receiving money in a personal capacity from Exxon, there can be no other conclusion but that the PPP and PNC are on Exxon’s payroll.

In the political context, the PPP lost the 2015 elections because Guyanese had had enough of their corruption and malfeasance in public office. They are back in office because the PNC showed us all that they had learnt nothing since losing in 1992. They remained incompetent, and exhibited discriminatory behavior towards traditional PPP supporters by their willful mismanagement of Guysuco and ill-treatment of sugar workers. But the larger issue here is do supporters of the PNC think it is right to victimize and marginalize traditional supporters of the PPP? The fact is the PNC has enshrined in its political culture the marginalization of supporters of the PPP, even as the PNC has demonstrated little care or consideration for their own supporters, or any other class of voters for that matter. The more traditional supporters of the PNC back their party, the stronger will be the support for the PPP.

There is a solution (www.dncgy.com). That is for PNC supporters to realize and understand that the PNC has been the source of Guyana’s economic problems, its ethnic insecurities, the massacre of the livelihood of Stabroek Market vendors immediately after the 2015 elections, in keeping Guyanese impoverished by not investing in agriculture and supporting the adoption of cannabis sativa as a commercially viable agricultural crop that could return billions of United States dollars to Guyanese in exports.

And with that understanding, knowing that PPP supporters are also tired and fed up of the corruption, poverty and insufficiency dished out by the PPP since 1997, start befriending and forming strategic alliances based on trust with them, where both major sections of our society recognize that our common problems have no solution in either the PNC or the PPP, but with starting and building a new party to represent them in government, to represent them and take office in 2025. Billions of United States dollars, the welfare of our children, are at stake.

Craig Sylvester,

Party Leader, DNC.

(The PNC Responsible for the Economic, Political rout of Guyana)