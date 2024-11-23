Sunken MV ‘Miss Susie’ wreckage being removed from Dem. River – Edghill

Latest update November 23rd, 2024 1:00 AM

Nov 23, 2024

Chart BA 527 showing location of sunken vessel

Kaieteur News- Pursuant to the Maritime Administration Department’s (MARAD) instruction for the owner of the MV ‘Miss Susie’ vessel to remove the wreckage from the mouth of the Demerara River, works have begun.

The vessel, which sank on November 13, 2024, at 22:30 hrs is located approximately 4.4 nautical miles from the Georgetown Lighthouse and presents a significant hazard to marine navigation.

A recent notice issued in the November 19, 2024 edition of the Stabroek News stated, “This wreck lies in a charted depth of approximately 1.8 meters. All marines are required to stay clear of this wreck, and navigate with extreme caution when in the vicinity.”

Investigations are ongoing on how the vessel sank.

