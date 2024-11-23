GECOM records significant increase in applications for ID cards and replacements since cash grant announcement

Kaieteur News-The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has recorded a significant increase in registrations for national identification cards as well as replacements since the government announced that it will be issuing $100,000 cash grant to all Guyanese 18 years and above.

This was disclosed by Deputy Chief Elections Officer (DCEO), Aneal Giddings at a press conference hosted by the Commission on Friday following questions by journalist Gordon Moseley.

“I understand there has been sort of an upsurge in applications for replacements of ID cards since the government has announced the $100,000. Can you confirm that there has been an upsurge and GECOM has found itself kind of stretched?” Moseley asked.

In response, Giddings said, “I can say that there has indeed been in fact more transactions, more persons flocking our offices.”

Though he said he does not want to assume that the government’s cash grant announcement was the sole reason for the surge, when pressed if he has observed the increase happening since the said announcement the DCEO said, “I have seen that.”

In October, President Irfaan Ali announced that every Guyanese citizen who attained the age of 18 as of January 1, 2024 will be entitled to a $100,000 one-off-grant. The president had initially announced a $200,000 per household cash grant but subsequently altered the announcement following concerns.

Ali said that the initiative is in keeping with the government’s aim of increasing disposable income to create better opportunities and building prosperity for Guyanese. He said the initiative will also remove barriers to access and simplifying the administrative processes in the population’s best interest.

“These analyses are critical to ensure the greatest impact and highest level of efficiency in the delivery of service. Over the past week, thousands of Guyanese have engaged myself and members of my Cabinet providing extremely favourable feedback on the measures announced last Thursday and tens of thousands have publicly expressed their welcoming of these measures. Particularly in relation to the announcement of a one-off cash grant of $200,000 to every household in Guyana,” President Ali said.

He said once a citizen has a valid Guyanese identification card and or passport, they are eligible for the grant.

“Of course, this new measure of transferring $100,000 to every Guyanese 18 years and above at the qualifying date of the 1st January 2024 will cost well in excess of the $60B previously allocated for the one-off household grant. However, in the interest of ensuring the widest possible benefit is given to the Guyanese population “we believe that this is the best course of action, and as a responsible government, as a government that understands that we have a responsibility to ensure that all feel included and are part of the system, it is important that we build a system that is robust in delivering this grant,” the President said.

On Thursday, Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo reminded reporters that persons must register to receive the cash grant and are mandated to present their valid National Identification Card (ID) or valid passport.

Jagdeo said that those are the only acceptable forms of identification used to confirm an eligible Guyanese.

