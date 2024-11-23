Latest update November 23rd, 2024 12:12 AM
Nov 23, 2024 Sports
Kaieteur Sports- The semi-finals of the Demerara Cricket Board (DCB) 50 overs U-15 Inter-Association cricket tournament bowls off today with an intense double-header ahead of Sunday’s final showdown, as the competition’s end draws near.
Over at the Meten-Meer-Zorg Ground on the West Side, West Demerara square off against East Bank, while the star-studded Georgetown will head to LBI Ground for their battle against the home team, East Coast; with all four teams looking to book the final two spots ahead of Sunday’s final tussle.
On Thursday Select X1’s Captain Shahid Ramzan bagged 4-13 while Jasani Craig returned 3-19 as they chased 105 set by East Bank to end on 106-4 in 18 overs. Ramzan followed up his 45 from a few days prior with an impressive 42 * as he missed out on what would have been back-to-back half-centuries.
East Coast made a mark when they hammered West Demerara by 54 runs after posting 153 in 33.1 overs batting first. Satindra Shiwdarsan (31) and Aaron Persaud (21) were the leading scorers. West Demerara in reply were mowed down for a paltry 99 with the match MVP Shiwdarsan claiming star figures of 3-22.
Action bowls off at 9:00h today.
(Exciting Double-header bowls off today with finals looming)
